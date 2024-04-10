ALL HANDS ON DECK FOR THE NEW YORK EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT IN NOVEMBER

Assemblymember Charles Lavine

I was honored to join so many dear friends at a rally this morning in Garden City organized by the @NYCLU in support of the New York Equal Rights Amendment. We must all do everything we can to protect women’s rights – which are HUMAN rights! @NYEqualRightsIndivisibleWestchester

New Yorkers want to know that the freedom to control our own bodies, lives, and futures is guaranteed.We have the power to protect our freedoms – by voting to pass the New York Equal Rights Amendment this November.Mary Freeman

I’m attending New Yorkers for Equal Rights’s event, “LWV X NYERA Launch Event [Cattaraugus Allegany]” – sign up now to join me! @NAPAWF

In our equal rights amendment era! Last week, @napawfnyc joined the launch of New Yorkers for Equal Rights! This state constitutional amendment would expand the existing constitutional protections for race and religion – and add state protections for reproductive autonomy! Downtown Women for Change

We’re joining @NYEqualRights to fight for the passage of the #NYERA – because no New Yorker should ever be discriminated against by the government, no matter who we are, what we look like, who we love, whether we have a disability, or whether we choose to have an abortion. Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts

In New York, we don’t take our rights for granted. That’s why we’re so proud to be a part of the effort to pass the NY Equal Rights Amendment. This November, NYers will have the chance to vote for equality protections built by New Yorkers FOR New Yorkers. #NYERA #NYEqualRights NIRH Action Fund

We’re joining New Yorkers to push for @NYEqualRights, a measure to protect and preserve our rights and reproductive freedoms across the state! Join our campaign: https://nyequalrights.org Make The Road

Today, we’re joining @NYEqualRights to fight for the passage of the #NYERA – because no New Yorker should ever be discriminated against by the government, no matter who we are, what we look like, who we love, whether we have a disability, or whether we choose to have an abortion. Learn more and join our grassroots fight at https://nyequalrights.org New York Immigration Coalition

No New Yorker should ever be discriminated against by the government, no matter who we are, what we look like, who we love, whether we have a disability, or whether we choose to have an abortion. Vote YES on the New York Equal Rights Amendment: https://nyequalrights.org Assemblymember Hevesi

No New Yorker should ever be discriminated against by the government, no matter who we are, what we look like, who we love, whether we have a disability, or whether we choose to have an abortion. Vote YES on the New York Equal Rights Amendment: https://nyequalrights.org Assemblymember Seawright

@NYEqualRights has launched an education campaign on the NYS Equal Rights Amendment. As the #NYERA’s Assembly Lead Sponsor, we encourage you to read about this historic measure.