ABINANTI ON MONEY MESS IN ALBANY

IT’S BUDGET TIME. MONEY TALKS. WHAT WILL THE BUDGET SAY? 1.TAXES 2.MONEY FOR EVERYONE – BUT NOT DSPS? 3.HOUSING FOR EVERYONE – BUT NOT PWDS? 4.CRIME – REPEAT OFFENDERS – CRISIS RESPONSE THE STATE BUDGET GOT ECLIPSED!!! With the New York State budget overdue and negotiations apparently progressing slowly, State leaders took some time off to view the eclipse. The Assembly even canceled session. In January, Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a $233 billion budget – a 4.5% spending increase with no tax increases. State officials say tax collections are up $1.35 billion. Despite the oft-repeated mantra that the State budget should be about money not policy, by all reports, it is policy disagreements that have the budget 9 days late and counting. Here are some issues to watch. 1. TAXES. The Governor has pledged to hold the line on taxes. The progressives want an income tax increase on individuals making $450,000 +. 2. MONEY FOR EVERYONE – BUT NOT THOSE WHO CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. HOSPITALS – Yes There seems to be a consensus on the need to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for hospitals to ease financial strains on health care facilities serving middle and low-income households. PUBLIC LAWYERS – Yes There seems to be support to expand student-debt loan forgiveness programs for public defenders and prosecutors, as many lawyers have been fleeing these low-pay jobs because they can’t pay their law school debt. CONSTRUCTION WORKERS – Yes Unions and community groups have been pressing for a statutory $40/hour minimum wage for all construction workers who would work on projects receiving tax benefits under a proposed replacement for the expired NYC “421-a incentive program” for affordable housing . DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS – NO There seems to be very little interest in right-sizing the pay for Direct Support Professionals who assist people with disabilities. These difficult jobs are made even more challenging by the staffing shortages due low wages in the industry – generally $18-19/hour. There is no consensus on proposals by non-profit providers and families for an across-the-board 3.2% Cost of Living adjustment (COLA) for the non-profit agencies and a $4,000 permanent “wage enhancement” for the DSP’s who are significantly underpaid. 3. HOUSING FOR EVERYONE – BUT NOT PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. “GOOD CAUSE EVICTION” aka UNIVERSAL RENT CONTROL Progressives and tenant activists are pressing hard for new laws to make it more difficult for all landlords to raise rents and evict tenants. However, landlords are pushing back. Some note the proposal does nothing for those struggling to pay their rent every month and a voucher system would be better. They note it protects bad or nuisance tenants who pay their rent on time. The proposal would limit rent increases for all rental apartments statewide. Small landlords argue that taxes and utilities are increasing and many rely on the income from their 2-3 family rentals to live on. In a letter sent recently, nearly two dozen clergy members urged that the measure be rejected. 421-A AND MITCHELL-LAMA IMITATIONS With the need for more housing, especially “affordable” housing, there is renewed interest in re-tooling some past approaches. The “Mitchell-Lama” program subsidized co-op style ownership housing where owners could recoup part of the increase in the value of their “affordable unit” with the unit remaining “affordable.” The NYC 421-A program gave tax breaks to NYC developers who included a specified percentage of “affordable” units. NO TALK ABOUT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. The State reportedly closed 150 group homes upstate. Over 5,000 people are on the wait list for group home placements. Thousands more who don’t want to live in group homes are living with the aged or aging parents. Yet the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) “discourages” (actually “impedes”) families who try to cooperate among themselves to create new communities for people with disabilities. The proposed Budget includes only a miniscule amount of undesignated new money for housing capital. 4. CRIME – REPEAT OFFENDERS A FEW CREATING A CRIME WAVE The governor has rightfully highlighted that repeat offenders are the most significant players in a perceived crime increase. The progressives are resisting any tweaks to previous reforms. CRISIS RESPONSE The governor has also rightfully placed emphasis on mental health – whether it is every-day people facing a crisis or an out-of-control attacker. Yet another NYPD shooting of a mentally ill teen holding an ordinary pair household scissors again highlights the need for more crisis response professionals. But the State budget fails to support more mobile crisis teams. Importantly, most crisis response efforts statewide do not include a behavioral specialist skilled in dealing with people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.