Budget Remains at a 1.6 tax increase at this time. Decision on returning cut school aid is awaited. Board Member warns of possible need to exceed tax cap in future. Plans for trade education take shape.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey April 9, 2024:

It was Scholar Athlete Recognition night at the Board of Education meeting at White Plains High School Monday evening, followed by updates on construction of projects in the district, and a budget update.

But something totally unexpected happened. Something this reporter has not seen in the 20 years I have covered the school district.

After the awards which took about 52 minutes, The Board cleared the room so parents of the honored athletes could leave.

The room was entered by about 18 White Plains teachers milling into rear of the high school library. Board President Rosemarie Eller allowed them to speak on the issue of reorganization of the school district structure that is ending of employment of the two present Curriculum Coordinators of Science and Mathematics.

Seven teachers expressed shock that the two were leaving the district at the end of this school year with one year to go before their retirement that had served the district for 20 years. They called the two indispensable, highly knowledgeable and experts in state requirements. In the following 15 minutes shown below, they made their concerns clear: