WEATHER ALERT FROM WESTCHESTER COUNTY DEPT. OF EMERGENCY SERVICES, HEAVY RAIN, FLOODING WINDS 20MPH GUSTS TO 30 TO 40

WESTCHESTER COUNTY WEATHER ALERT

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services is monitoring heavy rains and strong wind gusts predicted to persist in our area. Already saturated grounds combined with forceful wind gusts could cause downed trees, power lines and power outages. ConEdison is currently reporting customer outages; please check their website for the most up-to-date numbers and locations. If you have trouble with your electric service or want to report a downed power line, call ConEdison at 1-800-752-6633.

Residents should expect road closures and should be especially mindful of the Bronx River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety reminds residents not to drive around road barriers. Additionally, coastal flooding is possible in the Sound Shore communities as well as along the Hudson River.

As with all storms, charge all cell phones, and have flashlights and extra batteries ready and accessible. In an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

(EDITOR’S ACTUALITY: THESE WERE THE CONDITIONS AT 5 P.M. WINDS AT 20 WITH GUSTS TO 30 AND 50 MPH WIND HOWLING OUT OF THE EAST AND PELTING, STINGING RAIN IN THE FACE AND YOU COULD NOT WALK AGAINST THE WIND IT WAS PUSHING YOU BACK, BACK, BACK. (VIDEO ACTUALITY BY WPCNR. CLICK ARROW TO SEE THE FEEL)