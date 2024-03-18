WHITE PLAINS MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING GHOST GUN INVESTIGATION

Hits: 116

(Hawthorne, NY) – A White Plains man was arrested on multiple felony charges on Friday and several “ghost guns” were seized following an investigation by Westchester County Police with assistance from multiple law enforcement partners.

On March 15, following an investigation led by the Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit, a search warrant was executed in White Plains by Narcotics Unit detectives with assistance from the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Westchester County Police Forensic Investigations Unit and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Recovered from the search warrant were four completed ghost guns with magazines, one loaded North American Arms Companion revolver, four non-serialized/unfinished frames, and a 3D printer being used to manufacture ghost gun frames.

Robert T. Hennes III, 38, of Martine Avenue, White Plains, was booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne on two counts of Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree. He was arraigned in White Plains City Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor thanked the participating agencies and noted that additional support was provided by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Queens District Attorney’s Office Crime Strategies & Intelligence Bureau.