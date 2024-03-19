WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER AND MUNICIPAL LEADERS HIGHLIGHT $893,533,000 WORTH OF INITIATIVES TRANSFORMING MUNICIPALITIES IN 6 YEARS

Hits: 65

Watch the News Conference Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QS56BsE0bsg

(White Plains, NY) – Under the leadership of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, a wave of transformative infrastructure initiatives has swept through municipalities across Westchester County totaling $893,533,000.

Joined by Bedford Town Supervisor Ellen Calves, North Castle Supervisor Joe Rende, Rye Brook Mayor Jason Klein, Rye City Councilman Josh Nathan, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Latimer highlighted many local projects funded by Westchester County Government including roads, bridges, parks, flooding mitigation and housing issues.

Latimer said: “Unlike some who merely claim success, we have delivered tangible results for the people of Westchester County. Through strategic planning and relentless dedication, our administration has transformed municipalities across the region. Actions speak louder than words, and our record of accomplishment speaks volumes.”

North Castle Town Supervisor Joe Rende said: “Westchester County has done great work supporting the Town of North Castle and its residents. Westchester put forward over $3 million to build a new nature center at the Cranberry Lake Preserve, a 190-acre park operated by the County since 1967. This new nature center provides educational opportunities and a variety of new outdoor programming for our residents. As Supervisor of North Castle, it’s refreshing to know that we have a County Executive that is willing to support us and help move projects of local importance forward. His partnership with local government is not only important but vital to our future.”

Rye City Councilman Josh Nathan said: “Westchester County has been an invaluable partner to the City of Rye. Whether it’s road improvements or storm water management, we know we have a ‘good neighbor’ in County Executive George Latimer’s administration.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said: “The City of Mount Vernon is appreciative of the County Executive’s partnership and collaborative efforts on our city’s most pressing infrastructure issues, including Memorial Field and Willson Woods. Together, we are moving our city forward and creating a brighter future for our community.”

New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said: “Westchester County’s investments in New Rochelle’s infrastructure are vitally needed. We are grateful for the County’s support. The new Glen Island Bridge will facilitate easy and convenient use of one of our most treasured parks.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said: “The City of White Plains is proud to have a strong partnership with Westchester County. We appreciate the County’s continued investment in its infrastructure and facilities located in the City of White Plains; most recently, much-needed resurfacing work on Old Mamaroneck Road and extensive renovations to the Westchester County Center. These critical investments enhance the quality of life for all White Plains and Westchester County residents. Thank you to County Executive George Latimer and his team for their diligence and commitment to building strong partnerships with the villages, towns and cities.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said: “County Executive Latimer continues to deliver for Yonkers, especially when it comes to our quality of life by investing millions into our roadways and recreational spaces. Infrastructure improvements in Westchester’s largest city and economy are smart and lasting investments. I applaud the County Executive for his vision and commitment to the County’s residents and businesses.”

Capital Budget Investments

2019-2024 Totals

$434,153,000.00 − Recreation Capital

$168,430,000.00 − Roads & Bridges Capital

$92,900,000.00 − Housing Implementation Fund Capital

$45,000,000.00 − EV Chargers Capital

$27,250,000.00 − Flooding Mitigation Funds Capital

$106,800,000.00 − New Homes Land Acquisitions Capital

$19,000,000.00 − Housing Authority Improvements Capital

$893,533,000.00 − Sum of Above Capital

2019-2023, Noted Projects

· N/S County Trailway – Multiple Municipalities: $5,600,000

· Willson Woods Site Work – Mt. Vernon: $10,400,000

· Midland Avenue – Rye City: $310,000

· Main Street – Eastchester: $725,000

· Hillside Bridge Replacement – Mamaroneck: $1,000,000

· Hutchinson River Study – New Rochelle, Eastchester, Scarsdale: $249,784

· Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration – Sleepy Hollow: $3,200,000

· Commerce Street – Mt. Pleasant: $2,000,000

· Union Avenue – Harrison: $2,400,000

· Westchester Avenue – Rye Town: $3,900,000

· E/W Main Street – Peekskill: $2,500,000

· Grassy Sprain Dam Rehabilitation – Yonkers: $250,000

· Memorial Field Restoration – Mt. Vernon: $40,000,000

· Croton Gorge Park – Cortlandt: 2,000,000

· Tuckahoe Road Bridge – Yonkers & Eastchester: $1,125,000

· Pietro Place and Virginia Avenue – Greenburgh: $135,250

· VE Macy Park – Greenburgh: $250,000

· Cranberry Lake – Harrison, North Castle: $3,300,000

· Austin Avenue Bridge Over 1-87 – Yonkers: $8,500,000

· Heathcote Bypass – Scarsdale: $600,000

· Waverly Avenue Bridge Replacement – Mamaroneck: $4,200,000

2024, Noted Projects

· Bronx River Pathway Reconstruction – Multiple: $6,900,000

· Tibetts Brook Park Infrastructure – Yonkers: $400,000

· County Center Improvements – White Plains: $25,000,000

· Mountain Lakes Park Infrastructure Project – North Salem: $5,000,000

· Glen Island Bridge – New Rochelle: $52,000,000

· Hilltop Hannover – Yorktown: $15,000,000

· Murray Avenue – Mamaroneck: $1,485,000

· McLean Avenue – Yonkers: $575,000

· Old Mamaroneck Road – White Plains: $4,000,000

· Ardsley Road and Edgemont Road Safety Studies – Greenburgh: $1,000,000

· Tuckahoe Road Bridge over Bronx River Parkway – Yonkers: $3,500,000

· Seven Bridges Road – New Castle: $2,660,000