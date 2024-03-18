COUNTY CHANGES BEELINE BUS CHANGES FOR SPRING EFFECTIVE TODAY

Hits: 68

COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER ANNOUNCES SPRING SERVICE CHANGES

FOR THE BEE-LINE SYSTEM

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that service changes will take effect on the Bee-Line system today, March 18, 2024. In order to improve operating efficiencies and accommodate the needs of riders, there will be schedule changes on the following routes.

Riders should consult timetables for specific details about each route.

Routes: 3, 7, 8, 13, 20, 21, 30, 42, 66

For a full list of all the service changes and new bus schedules, visit www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus or call the Bee-Line customer service center at (914)-813-7777, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Automated information is available 24 hours a day.