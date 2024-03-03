MAJORITY OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS, (4,000 INDIVIDUALS SIGN LETTER) OPPOSE ADOPTION OF ONEWHITEPLAINS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN. OPENS UP NEIGHBORHOODS TO CLUSTER HOUSING THEY SAY

Hits: 15

Slide of Comprehensive Plan from White Plains Week program

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. March 3, 2024:

Hello Mr. Bailey,

As you are aware, there is a Common Council public hearing on Monday, March 4, in White Plains, discussing the White Plains Comprehensive Plan. The proposed zoning changes in single-family districts have raised major concerns among residents, in that it is a radical departure from the current Comprehensive Plan.

It seems that the City of White Plains (in response to the Governor’s unsuccessful attempt to increase housing through the Budget 2023) is taking on the task of eliminating single-family districts in White Plains through proposals such as ADUs (Affordable Detached Units) and other zoning changes, all under the pretext of addressing a housing crisis and the need for affordable housing. Meanwhile, the City accepts buyouts from developers related to the mandated percentage of affordable housing units.

The Council of Neighborhood Associations (CNA) has submitted a letter to the Common Council, Planning Board and City Staff, signed by 11 neighborhood associations in White Plains, representing 4,000 residents (see attached). Given the potential impact of these proposed zoning changes, the meeting is expected to draw a substantial crowd.

Also, please access the Gedney Association’s recent eblast to its 500 residents via the link below. In particular, these proposed zoning changes would pave the way for alterations to the Farrell Property, formerly Ridgeway Golf Club, allowing for clustering and attached housing. With just liveWP 13 and 14 alone, there are currently eight other large properties that would experience an immediate impact, not to mention the implications for every single-family home with the proposed ADUs.

https://mailchi.mp/gedneyfarms.net/urgent-proposed-zoning-changes-to-impact-gedney-farms?e=fc9eaf2d4c

Thank you and I hope that you will cover the story.

Melanie Kolby