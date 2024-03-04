2024 ELECTIONS INFORMATION

Absentee Ballot and *NEW* Early Mail Ballot Information Saturday, March 23, 2024 (ten days before the election): Last day for an application for a mailed absentee ballot or a mailed early mail ballot to be received by the Board of Elections. Applications may be made via email, fax, or electronically through the New York State Absentee Ballot Application Portal or the Early Mail Ballot Application Portal . See the Westchester County Board of Elections Request a Ballot webpage and the New York State Board of Elections Request a Ballot webpage for additional details.

Last day for an application for a mailed absentee ballot or a mailed early mail ballot to be received by the Board of Elections. Applications may be made via email, fax, or electronically through the or the . See the and the for additional details. Monday, April 1, 2024 (one day before the election): Last day to apply in person at the Westchester County Board of Elections (25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601) for an absentee ballot.

Last day to apply in person at the Westchester County Board of Elections (25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601) for an absentee ballot. Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Last day to postmark a completed absentee or early mail ballot (must be received by Tuesday April 9, 2024) or to submit an absentee ballot or early mail ballot in person to the Westchester County Board of Elections or any polling site throughout Westchester County by the close of the polls. Qualifications to vote by Early Mail Ballot Any registered voter may apply for an early mail ballot. Making a false statement in an application for an early mail ballot, attempting to cast an illegal ballot, and helping anyone cast an illegal ballot are felonies. Qualifications to vote by Absentee Ballot Absent from your county on Election Day.

Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability.

Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.

A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.

Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony. Please note the following procedural changes: New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued a ballot may cast an affidavit ballot in person, to be counted only if the voter’s early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot has not been received. If a voter requests a second early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot, any previously issued absentee ballot that is returned by the voter will be set aside. If both ballots are received before the return deadline, the ballot with the later postmark date will be accepted unless the first ballot has already been opened. If a voter submits more than one timely ballot and also casts an affidavit ballot, the last received ballot, either submitted in person during the election or by mail within the absentee return deadline, will be canvassed.