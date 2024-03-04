2024 ELECTIONS INFORMATION

|en Español
Dear Friends and Neighbors,
As we prepare for the upcoming election season, we’re excited to equip you with all the essential information you need to exercise your right to vote. Below are the early registration dates and times, provided by the League of Women Voters, to ensure your voice is heard in shaping the future of our community.
Stay tuned for more updates and resources as we navigate this election season together!
Sincerely,
Ben Boykin
Legislator, 5th District
Presidential Primary in NYS:
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Early Voting: Saturday, March 23, 2024 to Saturday, March 30, 2024
Absentee Ballot and *NEW* Early Mail Ballot Information
- Saturday, March 23, 2024 (ten days before the election): Last day for an application for a mailed absentee ballot or a mailed early mail ballot to be received by the Board of Elections. Applications may be made via email, fax, or electronically through the New York State Absentee Ballot Application Portal or the Early Mail Ballot Application Portal. See the Westchester County Board of Elections Request a Ballot webpage and the New York State Board of Elections Request a Ballot webpage for additional details.
- Monday, April 1, 2024 (one day before the election): Last day to apply in person at the Westchester County Board of Elections (25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601) for an absentee ballot.
- Tuesday, April 2, 2024: Last day to postmark a completed absentee or early mail ballot (must be received by Tuesday April 9, 2024) or to submit an absentee ballot or early mail ballot in person to the Westchester County Board of Elections or any polling site throughout Westchester County by the close of the polls.
Qualifications to vote by Early Mail Ballot
Any registered voter may apply for an early mail ballot. Making a false statement in an application for an early mail ballot, attempting to cast an illegal ballot, and helping anyone cast an illegal ballot are felonies.
Qualifications to vote by Absentee Ballot
- Absent from your county on Election Day.
- Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability.
- Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
- A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.
- Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony.
Please note the following procedural changes:
New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued a ballot may cast an affidavit ballot in person, to be counted only if the voter’s early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot has not been received.
If a voter requests a second early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot, any previously issued absentee ballot that is returned by the voter will be set aside. If both ballots are received before the return deadline, the ballot with the later postmark date will be accepted unless the first ballot has already been opened. If a voter submits more than one timely ballot and also casts an affidavit ballot, the last received ballot, either submitted in person during the election or by mail within the absentee return deadline, will be canvassed.
Remember to vote!
Democracy is not a spectator sport.
VOTE 411 has all your election information to:
- Check your registration status
- Find your polling place
- See what is on your ballot
- Print your ballot selections
- Learn about the candidates
- View recorded candidate forums
en Español
Estimados amigos y vecinos,
A medida que nos preparamos para la próxima temporada de elecciones, nos complace proporcionarles toda la información esencial que necesitan para ejercer su derecho al voto. A continuación, se encuentran las fechas y horarios de registro anticipado, proporcionados por la Liga de Mujeres Votantes, para asegurarnos de que su voz se escuche en la formación del futuro de nuestra comunidad.
Manténganse atentos para más actualizaciones y recursos mientras navegamos juntos por esta temporada de elecciones.
Atentamente,
Ben Boykin
Legislator, 5th District
Primaria Presidencial en el Estado de Nueva York: Martes, 2 de Abril de 2024
Votación Adelantada: Sábado, 23 de Marzo de 2024 a Sábado, 30 de Marzo de 2024
Boleta por Correo y *NUEVA* Información sobre la Boleta por Correo Temprano
Calificaciones para votar por correo temprano
Cualquier votante registrado puede solicitar una boleta de voto por correo temprano. Hacer una declaración falsa en una solicitud de boleta de voto por correo temprano, intentar emitir un voto ilegal y ayudar a alguien a emitir un voto ilegal son delitos graves.
Calificaciones para votar por boleta ausente
- Ausente de su condado el día de las elecciones.
- Imposibilidad de presentarse en las urnas debido a una enfermedad o discapacidad temporal o permanente.
- Imposibilidad de presentarse porque es el cuidador principal de una o más personas que están enfermas o físicamente discapacitadas.
- Residente o paciente de un hospital de la Administración de Veteranos de Guerra.
- Detenido en la cárcel esperando acción del Gran Jurado o confinado en prisión después de ser condenado por un delito que no sea un delito grave.
Tenga en cuenta los siguientes cambios procedimentales:
A los votantes del estado de Nueva York ya no se les permite emitir un voto en una máquina de votación si ya se les ha entregado una boleta de voto por correo temprano, accesible o ausente para esa elección. Los votantes a quienes ya se les haya entregado una boleta pueden emitir un voto por declaración jurada en persona, que se contará solo si no se ha recibido la boleta de voto por correo temprano, accesible o ausente del votante.
Si un votante solicita una segunda boleta de voto por correo temprano, accesible o ausente, cualquier boleta de voto ausente devuelta por el votante se apartará. Si ambas boletas se reciben antes de la fecha límite de devolución, se aceptará la boleta con la fecha de matasellos más reciente a menos que la primera boleta ya se haya abierto. Si un votante presenta más de una boleta oportuna y también emite un voto por declaración jurada, se contará la boleta recibida más recientemente, ya sea presentada en persona durante la elección o por correo dentro de la fecha límite de devolución de votos ausentes.
¡Recuerda votar!
La democracia no es un deporte de espectadores.
VOTE 411 tiene toda la información electoral para:
- Verificar el estado de tu registro
- Encontrar tu lugar de votación
- Ver qué hay en tu boleta
- Imprimir tus selecciones de votos
- Conocer a los candidatos
- Ver foros grabados con candidatos
