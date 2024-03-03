NOVEMBER 5: THE EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT FOR EVERYONE IS ON THE BALLOT IN NEW YORK–TO ADD THE ERA TO THE NEW YORK CONSTITUTION

Hits: 51

AAUW STATEWIDE EFFORT TO PASS THE NY STATE ERA BEGINS.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2024. News & Comment By John F. Bailey, March 3, 2024:

This is how the New York State ERA passed by both houses of the New York State legislature and signed by Governor Hochul, reads:

The American Association of University Women statewide zoom forum (shown above) introduced the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the New York State Constitution, that if passed by New York voters November 5 will enshrine anti discrimination rights for everyone. The forum emphasized the ERA originally proposed in 1922 after women were given the right to vote, and this New York State ERA amendment passed in 2023 by the legislature and Governor Hochul, is not just for equality of women but forbids discrimination against anyone.

The ERA supporters attending the forum, signaled a new public education would begin in the spring to educate voters about this amendment to counter the male opposition to the previous ERA efforts in the 1970s when the ERA was perceived as an “equal rights for women” legislation.

The most important voting block in the state is the New York Metropolitan area of registered voters that has declined in election participation. A major effort will be made to get this block of voters to support the amendment and outreach will be made in the entire state to make the new ERA part of the New York State Constitution to protect all New Yorkers from discrimination of any kind.

A WPCNR Observation: With the blanket no discrimination ERA in the New York Constitution, no matter what the Supreme Court decides allowing discriminatory acts in other states, due in part to the Supreme Court consistent return to “state’s rights” theory in recent decisions, the New York Constitution ERA law would stand in view of the court’s return to the past philosophy now in vogue at the Supreme Court.

The ERA will be on the Presidential ballot November 5 and for New Yorkers it is protection for all who are discriminated against.

Should a Republican administration win the presidency, New Yorkers will have no protection against new discriminatory practices since the New York Constitution ERA Amendment if passed in November would prohibit. This would force the Supreme Court to rule against states’ rights. That could happen, or the Supreme Court could not accept the case.