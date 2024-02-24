GOVERNOR HOCHUL ASKS PRESIDENT BIDEN FOR “EXECUTIVE ACTION” TO EASE NEW YORK’S IMMIGRANT HOUSING CRISIS

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL ON WHITE HOUSE VISIT

“Today I traveled to the White House for conversations with President Biden, Chief of Staff Zients, Secretary Mayorkas and other White House officials. I had a chance to express my gratitude for President Biden’s leadership of our economy, securing major investments in transportation infrastructure and clean manufacturing that will create tens of thousands of jobs across New York.

“We also had a series of productive meetings, focused on immigration and finding solutions to New York’s migrant crisis. Speaker Johnson and the House Majority’s decision to kill a bipartisan immigration compromise will have devastating consequences for our state. In the absence of legislation, I expressed to President Biden and Chief of Staff Zients that New York would support executive action on immigration.

“These meetings made one thing exceedingly clear: President Biden is the leader our nation needs in these difficult times.”