REMOTE WORK FROM HOME DAY 32 WPCNR DEGREES SNOWING WIND FROM NW 12 MPH AT 8:30 A.M.

SHOVELING WARNING: THE SNOWFALL AS OF 8:30 A.M. 5 INCHES, BUT IT IS A HEAVY WET SNOW, HARD TO SHOVEL. BEWARE OF OVERDOING IT.

Today Snow, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.