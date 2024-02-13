THE WHITE NIGHT BEGINS.

Hits: 14

SNOWY NIGHT: Blowing snow started at 2:30 A.M. Tuesday morning and by 4 A.M. above It was accumulating on yards, cars and roofs.

SILENT PINES OBSERVE THE BLOWY DRIFTING SNOW, RECALLING HENRY WADSWORTH LONGFELLOW’S POEM.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST AS OF 4:30 A.M. 31 DEGREES, SNOW. WIND NORTH AT 4.

Tuesday Snow, mainly before 1pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.