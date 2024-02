$1,093 to HEAT WITH NATURAL GAS FOR ONE MONTH? CON ED PRICES ARE INSANE. AND NO ONE IS DOING ANYTHING TO STOP IT. E.

Hits: 67

WPCNR CITIZENETREPORT NEWS TIP, WITH NEWS AND COMMENT BY JOHN F. BAILEY:

IT WAS COLD IN WHITE PLAINS YESTERDAY MORNING 32 DEGREES.

I WAS WRITING MY SCRIPT FOR THE SHOW WHEN I GOT A DISTURBING CALL FROM ONE OF MY CITIZENETREPORTERS, THEY CALLED ME ABOUT THEIR CON ED BILL FOR JANUARY, THEIR NATURAL GAS HEATING BILL WAS OVER $1,000.

“IT’S KILLING ME, I DON’T KNOW HOW I’M GOING TO MAKE IT.”

I WAS SHOCKED.

I THINK IT’S TIME SOME ASSEMBLY PERSON, SOME STATE SENATOR, GOVERNOR HOCHUL SHOULD HIT THE ROOF ABOUT THIS COLOSSAL RIPOFF OF EVERY CITIZEN WHO USES ELECTRICITY IN NEW YORK STATE.

CALL THE NEW YORK INDEPENDENT SYSTEMS OPERATOR AND THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND YOUR ALBANY LEGISLATORS AND ASK THEM IF THEY EVEN KNOW WHAT THE NEW PRICE INCREASE IS DOING TO THE THOUSANDS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY THEY JUST APPROVED.

THIS TIME I WANT A LEGISLATIVE HEARING WITH THE PSC AND NYISO WHY THE NYISO DECISION SETTING THE HIGHEST COST SOURCE OF ELECTRICITY AS THE PRICE FOR BUYING ELECTRICITY OFF THE GRID.

IN THIS CASE NATURAL GAS DETERMINES WHAT ALL BUYING ELECTRICITY THE GRID PAYS FOR ELECTRICITY HAS DONE. CAN THESE “LEADERS” IN ALBANY FIND OUT WHY DID THE NHYISO DO THAT AND WHY AREN’T THOSE LEGISLATORS AND OUR GOVERNOR HAULING THOSE TWO AGENCIES AND CON ED AND EVERY ELECTRIC SERVICE COMPANY IN ON THE CARPET AND FIX THIS BEFORE THE SUMMER WHEN THE BILLS WILL BE JUST AS HIGH.

GOVERNOR HOCHUL MADE A STATEMENT SAYING SHE WAS ASKING CON ED TO RE CONSIDER IT’S RATES TO GIVE NY CUSTOMERS A BREAK. THE LANDLORDS ARE HAVING BIG FUN PASSING THE INCREASE ON TO THEIR TENANTS.

PERHAPS THE GOVERNOR SHOULD HAVE TOLD THE PSC TO CUT IT. PERHAPS SHE SHOULD TELL THE NYISO TO CREATE A COMPETITIVE MARKET WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING NOW…BECAUSE PEOPLE CANT PAY $1,000 A MONTH JUST SO THE NATURAL GAS GANG CAN MAKE BILLIONS ON THE MEEK, THE HARD WORKING MAN AND WOMAN, THE PERSONS TRYING TO AFFORD TO STAY IN THEIR HOMES THAT HAS BEEN BY THIS NYISO POLICY RIGHT OUT OF THE ROBBER BARONS’ PLAYBOOK

THOSE DECISIONS ABSOLUTELY WRECKED THE SUCCESSFUL COMPETITOR OF OF CON ED, WESTCHESTER POWER AND THE BIG TIME POWER SUPPLIERS.

IF THERE WERE A REAL DICK TRACY WORKING ROBBERY OUT THE BUNKO DIVISION, I WOULD TELL HIM THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND NYISO APPROVED DECISION DOUBLED WESTCHESTER POWER’S FIXED RATE.

I NEVER HEARD A SIGH FROM OUR FECKLESS GOVERNOR ON ENERGY, OR OUR SAY NOTHING, DO NOTHING, READ NOTHING LEGISLATORS AND LEADERS.

THE CITIZEN WHO CALLED ME ABOUT $1,000 BILL SAID THE NEW GAS RATE WAS KILLING THEM. OF COURSE IT WAS A COLD WINTER.

BUT IT’S NOT DOWN IN TEENS AND ALREADY BUT THESE NEW RATES ARE AN ABSOLUTE GIFT TO HEAVY POLLUTING, WORLD DESTROYING, NATURAL GAS. HOW CAN THE GOVERNOR PERMIT THE PSC AND THE NYISO TO RUN A MONOPOLY IN RESTRAINT OF TRADE, RUNNING UP THE COST OF MAKING THE ELECTRICITY TO BEYOND ANY REALM OF AFFORDABILITY BY YOU AND ME. THEIR RATES GO UP AND DOWN ACCORDING TO OUR USAGE AND THEIR COSTS.

WELL IF YOU OWN A HOME IN WHITE PLAINS AND YOU HAVE GAS HEAT –FROM CON EDISON – YOU ARE GETTING KILLED BY ELECTRIC BILLS. YOU’RE SCARED TO DEATH ABOUT HOW MY CALLER CAN PAY THIS.

THE CON EDISON CUSTOMER WHO HAS NATURAL GAS HEAT, TOLD ME THEIR CON ED GAS BILL WAS 1,063 DOLLARS IN JANUARY, UP FROM $744 IN DECEMBER — ONE MONTH AGO –THAT IS A 44% INCREASE IN USAGE AND PRICE IN ONE MONTH.

LOOK OUT EVIL DOERS, YOU HAVE PULLED THIS OFF FOR THE LAST TIME.

DO THING LEGISLATORS AND LEADERS, AT LEAST OPEN YOUR MOUTHS.

YOU ALL TURNED YOUR BACK AND IGNORED THIS PRICE INCREASE AND BEFORE THAT YOU LET NYISO UNDER THE EXCUSE THAT THEY “HAD TO MAINTAIN AN ORDERLY SUPPLY” PRICE FIXED, AND THERE TOOK OUT THE MAIN SELLING POINT OF WESTCHESTER POWER–FIXED RATE LOWER THAN CON ED’S. EVERYBODY LOVED THIS. I DID.

NYISO’S DECISION RESULTED BECAUSE THE NYISO DIDN’T THINK THIS THROUGH. WHAT HAPPENED WAS NO ESCO WOULD BID ON THE NEW WESTCHESTER POWER CONTRACT. WESTCHESTER POWER HAD TO PAUSE AND CON ED TOOK OVER THE ELECTRIC SERVICE. WHEN WESTCHESTER FINALLY WAS ABLE TO GET A FIXED RATE (DOUBLE WHAT THEY HAD IN 2022) CON ED RAMMED IN THEIR PRICE REQUEST QUOTING NICE LOW RATES.

NYISO’S DECISION AFFECTED 29 TOWNS AND CITIES IN WESTCHESTER IN WESTCHESTER POWER.

NO ONE IN THIS COUNTY IN GOVERNMENT SAID ANYTHING.

WE FOUND GOT A SYSTEM TO LOWER COSTS, TEACH CUSTOMERS HOW TO SAVE ON CONSUMPTION AND INSTALL SOLAR ENERGY.

THANKS PUBLIC OFFICIALS.

YOU DIDN’T PAY ATTENTION.