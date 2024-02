7:30 TONIGHT. ALL NEW WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE FEBRUARY 2ND REPORT COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH 45. CH 76 ON WP OPTIMUM AND ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 26

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW

THIS WEEK, EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK FOR 22 YEARS

TOM SOYK ON SPEED LIMITS

$1,000 DOLLARS AND UP CON ED BILLS AS CITIZENS WITH NATURAL GAS IN WHITE PLAINS ARE BEING HEATED OUT OF THEIR HOMES, LIVELIHOOD AND THE STATE DOES NOTHING, WHISTLES BY THE GRAVEYARD.

44% INCREASE SINCE DECEMBER. THE STORY OF THE STATE SELL OUT TO BIG POWER, LEADERS STAY SILENT ABOUT IT. NO MEDIA IS TALKING ABOUT, BUT WPW IS TELLING ABOUT IT~! SOMEBODY’S GOT TO DO IT.

DEVELOPMENT OF GOOD COUNSEL APARTMENTS COMES BACK TO THE COUNCIL

ATTORNEY WILLIAM NULL ON THE NEW SITE PLAN FOR 52 NORTH BROADWAY-WHAT’S AHEAD

WHITE PLAINS SALES TAXES ON TARGET FOR RECORD BUT DOWN 1/2%

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EVEN BUT BLOWS SALES TAX FORECAST AGAIN–FACES $24 MILLION DEFICIT. WHERE’S THE LIFT FROM INFLATION? WHERE IS IT? THE WESTCHESTER AND WHITE PLAINS ECONOMIES ARE FLAT

PART TWO OF JOHN BAILEY’S PREVIEW OF THE SECOND HALF OF THE DRAFT ONEWHITEPLAINS PLAN

THE STATE OF COVID DECLINING BUT VERY SLOWLY

THIS WEEK ON “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” AT 7 SATURDAY NIGHT, CH 45 FIOS AND CH 76 OPTIMUM AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

A REBROADCAST OF COMMISSIONER DAVID CHONG’S FENTANYL REPORT

IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, WHY IT IS SO DANGEROUS. A TIMELY REVIEW IN LIGHT OF OREGON DECLARATION OF A 90 DAY EMERGENCY because of fentanyl deaths fro overdoses.