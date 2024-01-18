COUNTY LEGISLATOR BEN BOYKIN TONIGHT ON DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AT 8 ON CH 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE, OPTIMUM CH 76 WHITE PLAINS AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITY MEDIA

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I was interviewed by Mr. John Bailey for his show called “People to Be Heard” regarding the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other issues. Below is a link to watch the interview.

http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/01162024-501

The show will broadcast on the White Plains local channels (Optimum ch. 76 and Verizon ch. 45) on the following days and times:

1/18 @11am and 8pm

1/19 @12pm

1/20 @7pm

1/21 @11am

Please share with others who may wish to view this interview.

Sincerely,

en Español

Queridos Amigos y Vecinos,

El Sr. John Bailey me entrevistó para su programa llamado “People to Be Heard” sobre el legado del Reverendo Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. y otros temas. A continuación se muestra un enlace para ver la entrevista.

http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/01162024-501

El programa se transmitirá en los canales locales de White Plains (Optimum canal 76 y Verizon canal 45) en los siguientes días y horarios:

18/01 a las 11 a.m. y 8 p.m.

19/01 a las 12 p.m.

20/1 a las 7 p.m.

21/1 a las 11 a.m.

Compártala con otras personas que deseen ver esta entrevista.

Atentamente,