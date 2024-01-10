WESTCHESTER COVID NEW CASES DECLINE FOR FIRST TIME IN 7 WEEKS

Hits: 101

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL DOUBLES ADMISSIONS WITH COVID AFTER ADMISSION IN WEEK

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey January 10, 2024:

In the week December 29 to January 6, 2,036 Westchester residents tested positive for covid, 155 less than the 2,191 the previous week, down 7%, after 7 weeks of rising cases.

Hospitalizations at White Plains Hospital reported to the state from December 29 through Saturday January 6, of 235 patients admitted to beds, 142 were found to have covid after admission (60%).

The covid infection rate of newly admits December 19 through December 28, White Plains Hospital admitted 260 persons to beds and found 75 to have covid after admission or 29%. That statistic has now doubled in one week.

Despite covid infections declining in the county, the onset of more midweek positives is showing just how much faster socialization is spreading the disease.

DEC. 31 TO JAN 6 DAILY INFECTIONS IN

WESTCHESTER COUNTY COVID WEEK DEC 29-JANUARY 6.

SUNDAY: 202

MONDAY: 260

TUESDAY: 426

WEDNESDAY: 278

THURSDAY: 202

FRIDAY: 272

SATURDAY: 196

TOTAL: 2,036

Westchester County in the last 7 days averaged 34 new cases per 100,000 of population a day the 7 days of last week, which multiplied by 10.04 (Westchester population 1,004,0000 means the county continues to spread more cases each week due to its behavior. If the current new case record a day continues this week the County will have 2,389 cases this week and if it still continues at 341 a day, that measns 4 weeks of 2,389 cases will mean 9,558 cases by the end of January.

Cases are up in New York City as of Saturday, which reported 1,552 on Saturday alone.

Long Island reported 887. Previously last week Long Island reported 1,101 on Thursday.

The bright spot in last week Covid infections is 1,838 covid positives spread the disease in two weeks to 3,191, which meant that 1 covid infectee spread the disease to 1 other person. This could mean people are behaving more conscientiously in socializing.

It could be the start of a January decline.

The 3 day delay in covid reporting is caused by the lag in reporting results by the Health Department assembly of statistics.

The Mid-Hudson Region had 744 new covid infectionsThursday and on Saturday, 341. Westchester leads the other 6 counties in covid infections.