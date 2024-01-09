STORM WARNING TUESDAY 4 P.M. EST: RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES TONIGHT THROUGH DAWN. WINDS 25 TO 35 KNOTS GUSTS TO 50. COUNTY EXECUTIVE WEATHER BRIEFING FROM YESTERDAY ADDED.

Hits: 20

The Weather Channel is warning waterfront communities on the Hudson River and eastward from the Long Island Sound to Peconic Bay and the southern ocean front beaches ON LONG ISLAND from Coney Island to Montauk of high tides at 6 PM and 6 A.M. Wednesday morning that may rise 5 feet along both or higher shores of the Hudson River.

A storm warning has been issued. Vessels are encouraged to stay in port, and lash secure in harbors; put in slack lines to ride out the tides. And put out bumpers on vessels’ sides.

Drivers of motor vehicles will encounter possible flooding throughout the area and the usual highways and main routes are expected to flood due to already melted snow. Avoid entering flooded areas where depth is unknown.

Power outages expected. As of 4 PM it is 41 degrees in White Plains with light rain, expected to heavy up!