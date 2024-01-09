STORM WARNING TUESDAY 4 P.M. EST: RAIN HEAVY AT TIMES TONIGHT THROUGH DAWN. WINDS 25 TO 35 KNOTS GUSTS TO 50. COUNTY EXECUTIVE WEATHER BRIEFING FROM YESTERDAY ADDED.

The Weather Channel is warning waterfront communities on the Hudson River and eastward from the Long Island Sound to Peconic Bay  and the southern ocean front beaches ON LONG ISLAND from Coney Island  to Montauk of high tides at 6 PM and 6 A.M. Wednesday morning that may rise 5 feet along both or higher  shores of the Hudson River.

A storm warning has been issued.  Vessels are encouraged  to stay in port, and lash secure in harbors; put in slack lines to ride out the tides. And put out bumpers on vessels’ sides.

Drivers of motor vehicles will encounter possible flooding throughout the area and the usual highways and main routes are expected to flood due to already melted snow. Avoid entering flooded areas where depth is unknown.

Power outages expected.  As of 4 PM it is 41 degrees in White Plains with light rain, expected to heavy up!

 

 

WEATHER ADVISORY

Heavy Rain and High Winds Predicted
Tuesday, January 9 through Wednesday, January 10

Major Storm System is predicted for our region from tonight into Wednesday evening, with more than 4 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 55 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area, including the following warnings:

  • Flood Watch – 6 PM tonight to 6 PM on Wednesday, January 10
  • Wind Advisory – 6 PM tonight to 6 AM on Wednesday, January 10

Please be prepared for potential flooding and power outages. For your safety and that of our first responders, stay off the roads to the extent possible.

Also note that several local schools, government offices, and recreational departments have suspended their activities this afternoon and evening. Please check ahead for cancellations in your area.

 County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update with weather related preparedness information as of yesterday 2 PM

 

Watch full briefing HERE.

