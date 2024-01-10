en Español

WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS HOLDS INAUGURATION MEETING

Chooses Leadership for 2024-2025 Term

L-R Bottom Row: Leg. Colin Smith, Leg. Benjamin Boykin, Leg. Erika Pierce, Leg. Nancy Barr,

Leg. Catherine Parker;

Middle Row: Leg. Shanae Williams, Leg. Emiljana Ulaj, Leg. Judah Holstein, Leg. Jewel Williams Johnson,

Leg. David Imamura;



Top Row: Min. Leader Margaret Cunzio, Maj. Whip Terry Clements, Vice Chair Jose Alvarado,

Chair Vedat Gashi, Maj. Leader Tyrae Woodson-Samuels, Min. Whip James Nolan

(Not Pictured Leg. David Tubiolo)

The Westchester County Board of Legislators began the 2024-2025 term on Monday night, unanimously re-electing Legislator Vedat Gashi (D- Ossining, New Castle, Somers, Yorktown) as Chair, and electing Legislator Jose I. Alvarado (D – Yonkers) as Vice Chair.

In a ceremony at the Board’s Chamber, all 17 legislators were sworn in by Westchester County Clerk, the Honorable Timothy C. Idoni, including three new legislators beginning their first terms — Legislator Emiljana Ulaj (D – Cortlandt, Ossining, Croton, Briarcliff, Buchanan), Legislator Judah Holstein (D – Eastchester, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe), and Legislator Shanae Williams (D – Yonkers).

The Democratic Majority selected Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels (D – Mount Vernon) as Majority Leader and Legislator Terry Clements (D – New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor) as Majority Whip.

Legislator Margaret A. Cunzio (C- Mt. Pleasant, North Castle, Pleasantville, Valhalla, Sleepy Hollow, Briarcliff Manor) will continue in her role as Minority Leader, and Legislator James Nolan (R- Bronxville, Yonkers) will continue to serve as Minority Whip.

The Board of Legislators also unanimously elected Sunday Vanderberg to continue in her role as Clerk of the Board.