The Westchester County Board of Legislators began the 2024-2025 term on Monday night, unanimously re-electing Legislator Vedat Gashi (D- Ossining, New Castle, Somers, Yorktown) as Chair, and electing Legislator Jose I. Alvarado (D – Yonkers) as Vice Chair.
In a ceremony at the Board’s Chamber, all 17 legislators were sworn in by Westchester County Clerk, the Honorable Timothy C. Idoni, including three new legislators beginning their first terms — Legislator Emiljana Ulaj (D – Cortlandt, Ossining, Croton, Briarcliff, Buchanan), Legislator Judah Holstein (D – Eastchester, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe), and Legislator Shanae Williams (D – Yonkers).
The Democratic Majority selected Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels (D – Mount Vernon) as Majority Leader and Legislator Terry Clements (D – New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor) as Majority Whip.
Legislator Margaret A. Cunzio (C- Mt. Pleasant, North Castle, Pleasantville, Valhalla, Sleepy Hollow, Briarcliff Manor) will continue in her role as Minority Leader, and Legislator James Nolan (R- Bronxville, Yonkers) will continue to serve as Minority Whip.
The Board of Legislators also unanimously elected Sunday Vanderberg to continue in her role as Clerk of the Board.