COVID INFECTIONS IN NY METRO AREA: 23,211 LAST WEEK. 3,315 A DAY

Hits: 1

WESTCHESTER COUNTY RECORDS 6TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF RISING COVID CASES:

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL REPORTS 71% OF ADMISSIONS TO BEDS FOUND WITH COVID.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from New York State Health Department. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. December 27, 2028:

The week before Christmas December 17 to December 23, 23,111 persons tested positive for covid, an average of 3,851 a day in the New York City Metropolitan area.

The statistics reflect that the Mid Hudson Region of Westchester, Orange, Rockland Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam counties rolled up 4,107 new cases 684 a Day with Westchester County leading the county with an average of 263 a day. Westchester had more than half the Mid-Hudson cases last week.

Long Island reported 7,110 cases (Nassau and Suffolk Counties) Dec 17 to 23rd or 1,015 a day,

The two Long Island Counties Nassau and Suffolk County with 7,110 cases combined with the Mid Hudson 7 counties , 4,107, flooded the 9 counties surrounding New York Cith with 11, 217 new cases in 6 days, December 17-23. (Covid cases are reported with a 3 day lagl)

In fact the suburban counties have 11,217 cases almost equally the 11, 994 cases of the 5 boroughs of New York City. The Mid Hudson Region new cases in the week before Christmas were 94% of New York City total cases (all 5 boroughs).

This super spread of the Mid-Hudson counties and Long Island is striking, because the 7 Mid Hudson Region counties and the 2 Long Island counties only have 45% of New York City population.

The rate of spread during the socializing before even the Christmas weekend travel started has

Westchester County on target for a 7th consecutive week of sharply increased cases from December 1 through December 23, Westchester County was reported by the New York State Health Depart today. The 3-day lag in reporting makes the figures on new cases even worse. There are much more to come into January.

The Covid positives of the entertaining and mixing and mingling over Christmas Weekend have not even been recorded yet. Significantly the covid in the air is getting much higher reports Sunday through Friday especially last week.

Sunday Dec 17: 185

Mon. Dec 18: 330

Tues. Dec 19: 301

Wed. Dec 20: 336

Thurs. Dec 21: 327

Fri. Dec 22: 231

Saturday Dec. 23: 128

TOTAL IN 7TH WEEK: 4.,993 IN Westchester County

No one is talking about this trend. Not the Governor’s office. No State Senator or State Assembly, No County Executives. No Mayor or County Legislator.

Just because they are not talking about it does not mean you should not be aware of Covid in the air in the company you keep.

Rough estimates indicate we could December between 8,000 infections for the month in the county to as many as 12,000 or more if this rate of spread is not substantially reduced.

Locally, the White Plains Hospital saw its steady influx of new patients admitted being found with covid continuing.

From December 8 through December 22, The New York State Department of Health recorded White Plains Hospital admitting 150 patients to beds and of the 150 , 106 or 71% tested positive after admission.