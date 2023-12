Hits: 38

WPCNR PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY. By the WPCNR Roving Photographer. December 25, 2005: Today the Roving Photographer captures a tradition — Christmas Morning in America — more specifically — White Plains.

Christmas Morning, 2005. Photo by the WPCNR Roving Photographer

The Yule Log from White Plains Bake Shoppe. Photo, WPCNR Roving Photographer.

Christmas Treats. Photo by WPCNR Roving Photographer.

Kitten’s First Christmas. Bela The Christmas Kitten. Photo, WPCNR Roving Photographer.