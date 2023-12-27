FREE BUSES ON NEW YEARS EVE

Hits: 27

County Executive George Latimer Announces Special New Year’s Eve Bee-Line Bus Shuttle Service to Ensure Safe Celebrations in Westchester County

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County Executive George Latimer is pleased to announce the implementation of a special New Year’s Eve Bee-Line bus shuttle service to facilitate safe and convenient transportation for residents and visitors during the festive celebrations on December 31, 2023.

The Bee-Line bus shuttle service will operate in three key areas – White Plains, Yonkers, and New Rochelle – providing reliable transportation options for individuals looking to enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities responsibly. Latimer has already announced that Bee-Line buses will be running fare-free through January 1.

Latimer said: “As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s crucial that all in our community enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations responsibly. This special free Bee-Line bus shuttle service aims to make the festivities more accessible, allowing residents and visitors to travel conveniently and safely. A sincere thanks to our Bee-Line bus drivers and DPW/T workers for their efforts in advancing this initiative.”

The three shuttles lines are as follows:

White Plains Shuttle:

· Route: Start at White Plains Trans Center, R/T Lexington, L/T Main St., R/T Mamaroneck, L/T Maple Ave., L/T Bloomingdale Rd., L/T Westchester Ave, L/T Broadway, R/T Martine back to Trans Center.

· Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 20 minutes.

· Last Bus: The last bus departing from White Plains Trans Center will be at 1 AM.

· Bus Stops: Buses will stop at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

Yonkers Shuttle:

· Route: Start on Central Ave. opposite Raceway, L/T McLean Ave., L/T Bronx River Rd., L/T Yonkers Ave, L/T Central Ave to opposite Raceway.

· Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 30 minutes.

· Last Bus: The final bus leaving Clark Street (Yonkers Casino) will be at 1 AM.

· Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the specified routes.

New Rochelle Shuttle:

· Route: Start at New Rochelle Intermodal Center, R/T North Ave, R/T Huguenot St, L/T Pintard at monument onto Main St. L/T River Ave (Echo Avenue), L/T Huguenot St, R/T North Ave, L/T Into Intermodal Center.

· Service Hours: Buses will begin service at 7 PM and run approximately every 20 minutes.

· Last Bus: The last bus departing from New Rochelle Intermodal Center will be at 1 AM.

· Bus Stops: Buses will make stops at all existing bus stops along the designated routes.

With this effort, Latimer is emphasizing the importance of providing accessible transportation options for the community, ensuring that everyone can celebrate responsibly and safely as we welcome the New Year.