Citizens in Sustainable Westchester Green Power consortium Should Not Be Automatically Continued

Hits: 44

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. December 14, 2023:

29 communities in Westchester, including Greenburgh, have entered into an agreement with Sustainable Westchester to participate in an ESCO that offers ratepayers who live in the community fixed rates for electricity supply.

Every resident in the participating community is automatically enrolled unless they opt out. When we first participated in the ESCO a few years back Greenburgh ratepayers saved some money because the ESCO rates can’t go up or down and Con Ed rates can.

This year Greenburgh ratepayers who have not opted out have paid higher rates than those that have opted out. One never knows what the future will look like–Con Ed rates can go up or down each month. The ESCO rates stay fixed until October, 2024.

When the contract the town has expires I will not vote for any opt out provision. I feel that residents who want to participate in the ESCO should not be automatically enrolled in the ESCO.

I am not being critical of Sustainable Westchester. They have an exceptionally dedicated staff. Have worked hard. The power we purchase is GREEN power which is good. I just don’t think an opt out provision is fair. Some residents had expressed that feeling before the Board and 28 other communities signed on. In retrospect, I feel they were right.

I will be urging Sustainable Westchester and participating communities to try to come up with another model so we can continue to promote green renewable energy.

Every month I have been posting on the town website comparisons. Earlier this year Sustainable Westchester sent, at their expense, a letter to every resident who was signed on advising that the rates were higher than Con Ed’s.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

click on to the link above to see comparisons