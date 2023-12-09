SWING INTO THE SEASON WITH WHITE PLAINS DOWNTOWN!

|
Issue: 712 | December 8, 2023
Step into the festive spirit at the Downtown White Plains Holiday Market! This weekend promises a delightful blend of exciting events, great shopping, and pure fun. If you can’t join us this weekend, fret not! You have until December 17th to experience the winter wonderland in the heart of downtown White Plains.
Don’t miss out on the holiday magic! Click the button below to discover more about the Holiday Market and access the full schedule of events. Plan your visit and make this season truly special!
|Holiday Market Igloo Reservations
December 6 – December 17th
Want to ensure an igloo is reserved for the time you want it, and guarantee it’s only you and your party? Reserve an igloo now. Savor your favorite takeout from downtown restaurants or purchase delightful treats from onsite food and beverage vendors. Each igloo is heated, ensuring a warm and festive atmosphere. For more info, click HERE.
|Holiday Market Ticketed Events
December 6 – December 17th
Get ready to unwrap the magic of the holiday season at the Downtown White Plains Holiday Market! While most of our entertainment is FREE, we have crafted a series of ticketed events designed to add an extra sparkle to your holiday celebrations. Grab your holiday friends and purchase your group tickets (each ticket is valid for six people) now! Make the Downtown White Plains Holiday Market a highlight of your festive season. The Charcuterie Board Making Class (6 people per ticket), Aura Reading, and Holiday photos still have availability. There is limited availability for each event, so act fast to reserve your spot. For more info, click HERE.
|Holiday Tree Lighting – NEW DATE
December 12th
The Holiday Tree Lighting extravaganza has been moved to December 12th at 5:30pm at Renaissance Plaza Park! Santa’s counting on you to bring the festive cheer and help the city light up downtown! Get ready for jingles by the White Plains High School Band, harmonies from the Archbishop Stepinac High School Chorus, and a magical parade of holiday characters, stilt walkers, and tons more!
The Tree Lighting will be right next door to the Downtown White Plains Holiday Market so don’t forget to stop by to take care of your holiday shopping! For more info, click HERE.
Discover all the excitement of downtown White Plains! Whether you’re seeking a fun family adventure, a captivating romantic date, or simply a refreshing escape, this vibrant hub has it all. Check out the many events and programs that will leave you craving more.
|LosTres Reyes Magos Brunch and Paint
December 9th | 12PM – 3PM
Join the White Plains Puerto Rican Cultural Committee and Don Coqui Restaurant for a vibrant Los Tres Reyes Magos Brunch and Paint event! Enjoy brunch, mimosas, and sangria for $65. Act fast – only 20 slots available. Register today for this unique celebration! For more info click HERE.
|White Plains Puerto Rican Artisans Fair
December 16th – December 17th
The Second Annual White Plains Puerto Rican Artisans Fair will be hosted by the White Plains Puerto Rican Cultural Committee at ArtsWestchester and will feature the work of over a dozen artists, craftspeople, mask makers, musicians, and authors. This fair will offer unique one-of-a-kind pieces just in time for the holiday season! For more info click HERE.
|White Plains Performing Arts Center
11 City Place | 914-328-1600
Celebrate the holidays at the White Plains Performing Arts Center with must-see shows like “Broadway Family Favorites,” “Live – Love – Laugh,” and “Anatasia.” Don’t miss out—check the schedule and make your holidays magical! For more info click HERE.
Dine, Play, Perform: Unleash the Fun at Our Restaurants!
|Red Horse By David Burke
221 Main St. | December 20th
Chef and restaurateur David Burke will be back at Red Horse by David Burke on December 20 with his famous Dinner in the Dark experience. Diners will be treated to a fun five-course guided-by-Burke sensory experience. Both Burke and diners are blindfolded throughout the service of a secret menu, with cocktail and wine pairings. For more info, click HERE.
|Chazz Palminteri
264 Main St. | December 24th – December 25th
Celebrate the festive season with a delicious Christmas dinner at Chazz Palminteri’s restaurant on December 24th and 25th. Indulge in a delightful 4-course menu featuring mouthwatering entrees like grilled branzino and lobster ravioli, among other delectable options. The best part? This extraordinary dining experience is priced at just $100 per person. Reserve your table for a beautiful holiday feast at Chazz Palminteri’s restaurant. For more info, click HERE.
|Greca Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar
189 Main Street | December 31st
Ring in the New Year with style at Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in White Plains, NY, on December 6, 2023. Enjoy a memorable evening featuring a 4-course meal, including Greek favorites like Kataifi wrapped shrimp and grilled octopus, capped with a chef’s selection of Greek pastries. Priced at $150 per person, the package includes the meal, a champagne toast, and free valet parking at Opus Hotel. Two seatings are available at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Celebrate the New Year with the best view of the White Plains’ Ball Drop and a feast of delicious Greek cuisine at Greca. For more info, click HERE.
Discover unbeatable deals on food, shopping, and beyond right in the heart of downtown! Your wallet will thank you for the bargains that await.
|The Opus Spa
3 Renaissance Square | 914- 467- 5888
Celebrate the season of giving with a dash of pampering at the Opus Spa! It’s the ultimate holiday treat – buy one gift card and unwrap a delightful $25 spa credit! Feeling extra generous? Snag two or more gift cards, each with a minimum value of $200, and voila – a jolly $55 spa credit is yours! It’s the gift that keeps on giving, ensuring relaxation and rejuvenation for everyone on your list. Hurry, sleigh on over or give us a jingle to seize this merry deal! Offer dances away on 12.31.23, so make your list, check it twice, and indulge in the festive bliss! For more info, click HERE.
Discover what else is going in the White Plains community—from community support services to citywide announcements, we’re happy to help spread the word!
|Thank you DPW!
Downtown White Plains Holiday Market
We thank the Department of Public Works for their invaluable support in making this year’s holiday market a resounding success. Their unwavering commitment has not only ensured the event’s success but has elevated it to new heights for the entire community to enjoy. This dedicated team’s remarkable efforts have made this winter celebration exceptional, and we extend our sincere thanks to each member. Without their incredible contributions, this seasonal celebration would not be possible. THANK YOU ALL VERY MUCH for your outstanding dedication and support! Our gratitude also goes to other city agencies and partners including Police, Fire, Parking, and Parks & Recreation for their support on this event and year round.
|Wellness Festival at the Westchester
December 9th
The City of White Plains is excited to announce the upcoming Family Fun & Wellness & Volunteer Festival, set to take place at The Westchester Mall’s Savor Food Court (4th Floor) on December 9th from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This festive event aims to bring the community together for an afternoon of joy, wellness, and family-friendly activities.
|WPYB Toy Drive
Accepting donation through December 15th
The White Plains Youth Bureau is collecting new toys for children of all ages. please help them make the holidays joyous for White Plains Families in need of their support.