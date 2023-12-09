SWING INTO THE SEASON WITH WHITE PLAINS DOWNTOWN!

Thank you DPW! Downtown White Plains Holiday Market We thank the Department of Public Works for their invaluable support in making this year’s holiday market a resounding success. Their unwavering commitment has not only ensured the event’s success but has elevated it to new heights for the entire community to enjoy. This dedicated team’s remarkable efforts have made this winter celebration exceptional, and we extend our sincere thanks to each member. Without their incredible contributions, this seasonal celebration would not be possible. THANK YOU ALL VERY MUCH for your outstanding dedication and support! Our gratitude also goes to other city agencies and partners including Police, Fire, Parking, and Parks & Recreation for their support on this event and year round.