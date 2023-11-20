TALK TO WESTCHESTER COUNTY ABOUT FOOD AVAILABILITY IN THE COUNTY–DEADLINE NOV 26

Hits: 20

The Westchester County Department of Planning, with the support of the Westchester County Department of Health, has launched a survey as part of its Transportation and Food Access Study.

The survey asks Westchester residents ages 18 and older to share their experiences traveling to get groceries, as well as information on the type and affordability of food available to them in the County.

The goal of the study is to develop effective strategies to increase Westchester County resident access to affordable, quality food, with the goal of decreasing food insecurity, improving health outcomes, and increasing the quality of life in Westchester.

Take the survey here by Sunday, November 26.