SAINT PIO FOUNDATION DONATES 60 LAPTOPS TO THE ALCANCE LATINO TECH CENTER AT ST. BERNARD IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Sandra and Nancy, officers of the Saint Pio Foundation, delivering the sixty laptops to the Alcance Latino at the Church of St. Bernard in White Plains, NY, on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The laptops will be used by the students enrolled in computer literacy courses offered by the Alcance Latino Technology Center at St. Bernies.

The Saint Pio Foundation in Tuckahoe, NY, announced that it has donated sixty refurbished laptops and tablets to the Alcance Latino Technology Center, to fulfill a request from the pastor of the Church of St. Bernard, Father Robert J. Morris, to provide these for the young students of the center.

The Alcance Latino’s Mission is to provide resources and services to immigrant families residing in White Plains, New York, to enhance and sustain their quality of life.

Father Robert Morris, Pastor of the Church of St. Bernard and Executive Director of Alcance Latino said “Alcance Latino at the Church of St. Bernard is so grateful to the Saint Pio Foundation for generously donating 60 laptop computers to our Technology Center. This will allow us to offer computer literacy courses that will benefit the immigrant population in White Plains and Westchester.”

“The Saint Pio Foundation intends to get more involved within our community, and to do all we possibly can to change lives, for the better, in the name of Saint Pio,” said Founder and CEO Luciano Lamonarca. “We were truly inspired by Father Morris’ persuasive way of supporting the parish’s community, and to the immigrant families of the city of White Plains. Being an immigrant myself, I know how it feels to adapt and to face the challenges that come from living in a new country, most of the time without family.”

About the Saint Pio Foundation

The Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, charitable organization that promotes the knowledge of and devotion to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. It works with institutions and individuals that share the same vision to serve those in need of relief of suffering and that seek to alleviate the physical and emotional hunger of the underserved in a dignified and supportive manner. This includes providing spiritual, physical, and emotional nourishment.