Hits: 77
|
Outbreak Outlook – Northeast – November 13
Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook! It is only available to paid subscribers. If you wish to become a paid subscriber and access region-specific information, please click the Subscribe Now button below. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin
BY DR. CAITLIN RIVERS
(REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION)
Respiratory diseases
Influenza-like illness
No new data was released this week due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.
Covid-19
Covid-19 trends look pretty good in the Northeast. New Hampshire saw the only increase in hospitalization incidence in the Northeast, rising 0.4 admissions per 100,000 people over the past week. The rest of the region experienced declines or remained relatively flat. Wastewater concentration is also pretty flat.
Vermont posted the steepest drop at 1.8 fewer admissions per 100,000. New Jersey and New York also saw substantial decreases of 0.7 and 0.6 per 100,000, respectively. More moderate declines between 0.1-0.2 per 100,000 were seen in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Pennsylvania changed very little week-over-week.
One note of caution: I’m seeing some early indicators of increase in other areas of the country, so I am (tentatively) concerned that the Northeast may see the same in the weeks to come.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS AT WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL: FROM NOVEMBER 1 THROUGH FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10, WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL ADMITTED 93 PERSONS TO BEDS AND OF THE 93, 46 (49%) WERE FOUND TO HAVE COVID AFTER ADMISSION.
FROM NOVEMBER 5 THROUGH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 396 PERSONS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, 79 A DAY, TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID. LAST WEEK FROM OCTOBER 29 TO NOV 4, 574 PERSONS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID. IN THE 5 DAYS SUNDAY NOV 5 THROUGH THURSDAY NOV 9, 396,79 A DAY HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.
FIGURES ON COVID CASES IN OCTOBER THIS YEAR ARE HALF THE POSITIVE CASES OF COVID IN OCTOBER LAST YEAR. IF WESTCHESTER CONTAINS COVID AT THE RATE OF UNDER 1,000 IN NOVEMBER CASES IN DECEMBER COULD PROJECT TO LESS THAN HALF THE SPREAD OF LAST DECEMBER, UNDER 6,000.)
RSV
RSV is making rapid gains across the Northeast. PCR test positivity is up to 8.4% in the region, up from 3.9% just two weeks ago.
Massachusetts (13% PCR test positivity) and Maine (~10% for the past two weeks) have the highest PCR test positivity in the region, increasing to 13% and 9.6%.
Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, and Connecticut have all seen increases in the past two weeks from the 3-4% range to roughly 6.5%. New Jersey has increased from 2.2% two weeks ago to 4.9% test positivity.
Vermont still has relatively low RSV activity, with positivity below 1%. (There is insufficient data for Rhode Island.)
Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
New this week:
Previously reported:
If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.
In Other News