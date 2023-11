WHITE PLAINS HONORS VETERANS ON CITY HALL STEPS

Hits: 131

THE COLORS ARE RAISED BY THE WHITE PLAINS COLOR GUARD OF POLICE AND FIREMEN,. ISABEL HOCH SANG A MEASURED, STATELY “STAR SPANGLED BANNER” THAT PRODUCED JUST THE RIGHT NOTE OF HONOR, REMEMBRANCE, PRIDE AND APPRECIATION– FRANCIS SCOTT KEY WOULD HAVE BEEN PLEASED. MS. HOCH SET THE TONE OF WHAT AMERICA’S VETERANS WHO SAVED THIS COUNTRY SO THAT BANNER MAY “WAVE OVER THE LAND OF THE FREE AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE.”

MAYOR TOM ROACH HONORED WHAT SERVICE TO AMERICA IN THE ARMED FORCES MEANT TO VETERANS, REMINISCING ABOUT HIS FATHER WHO SERVED ON A PBY RESCUE PLANE IN WORLD WAR II, AS A NOSE GUNNER, THAT HIS FATHER “ALWAYS TREASURED HIS SERVICE. HE SAID HE HAD RECEIVED A LETTER FROM A VETERAN WHO SERVED ON THE U.S.S. WHITE PLAINS, AND HOW THE NAVY VETERAN WAS PROUD AND SHARED WITH THE MAYOR WHAT HIS SERVICE ON THE SHIP HAD MEANT TO HIM AND STILL DOES MEAN TO HIM.

MITCHEL STOGEL, FIRST LIEUTENANT, U.S. ARMY STANDING AT LEFT, WHO SERVED IN IRAQ, AFGHANISTAN AND SOMALIA IN ADDRESSING THE AUDIENCE, SHARED THE FEELING OF SATISFACTION FROM HIS 13 YEARS OF SERVICE AND RECALLED HOW MANY MEMBERS OF HIS FAMILY HAD SERVED WHICH CONVINCED HIM TO GO INTO THE ARMY. OF HIS EXPERERIENCE, HE SAID “I WOULD TRADE IT FOR ANYTHINNG ELSE.”

WHEN THE SERVICE ENDED, THE SILVER BELL WAS RUNG 11 TIMES TO COMMEMORATE THE 11TH HOUR OF THE 11TH DAY OF THE 11TH MONTH WHEN THE ARMISTICE WAS SIGNED IN A RAILROAD CAR OUTSIDE PARIS

AS THE SOLEMN RINGING ENDED, OLD GLORY, SLACK ON THE FLAG POLE ABOVE CITY HALL WHEN THE CEREMONY BEGAN , WAS WHIPSNAPPING UNFURLING RIPPLING IN THE WIND. IT WAS FITTING THE FLAG, WHICH IS A LIVING THING, APPEARED TO BE FILLING WITH ROBUST PRIDE AND SALUTING THE VETERANS OF THE PAST FOR THEIR VALOR AND NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN DEBT AMERICA OWES THEM.