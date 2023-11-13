I SAW THE FUTURE AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY THIS MORNING IN THE BRAIN OF TOMORROW THE OPTIMUM IGLOO

Hits: 86

TOURING BATTLE HILL (ON FOOT) SHOWING SITE OF ONE OF THE BATTLE OF WHITE PLANS WITH 3-wall feature with map of where YOU ARE IN WHITE PLAINS (Top of screen) at The OPTIMUM IGLOO THIS MORNING.

HOME OF BEYOND HUMAN INTELLIGENCE on 2nd floor of the library

WPCNR TOMORROW AND BEYOND. By John F. Bailey. November 13, 2023:

Forget about whatever you read about artificial intelligence.

There is nothing artificial about it.

It is reality, beyond imagination.

Never did I ever think a machine could write for me!

This can!

APPROACHING CHATTERTON HILL CLIMATIC BATTLE OF WHITE PLAINS SITE

I saw the Optimum Igloo artificial intelligence three-wall wraparound studio this morning demonstrated by Austin Olney, Digital Media Specialist of White Plains Public Library.

I saw a miracle performing with everything I saw.

Mr. Olney swept away any skepticism I have about “artificial” intelligence being something to fear.

It is a miracle.

The new is always feared.

Because it is a threat to power and the status quo.

The OPTIMUM makes research, writing, design, art, engineering, medicine diagnosis, faster, saving time and money LOTS OF IT.

Story about checkers created by Chatbot by the Igloo “BRAIN IN THE ROOM”

“Beyond Human Intelliegence,” as I call it, has the infinite possibility to stretch the envelope of creative genius in all fields far beyond where man and woman have ever gone before. It will enable the mind to do more with this computer assistant, a superbrain to test,try,invent, faster and more often.

I would call it “Beyond Human Intellgence” for the way it is stirring the blowing of winds of change, progress, possibilities of ultimate creative, research and discovery accelerating at warp speed.

It uses Chatbot, the fastest growing internet product ever, (Mr. Olney said) grew in a month faster than any internet launch. Midjourney is the other program that teams with Chatbot for graphics. Mr. Olney describes the two programs as “top of the line.”

Olney showed how chatbot creates a definition of one word such as a checkers, and comes up with a definition in a second or two.

I remember the hour or so I used to spend coming up with short punchy headlines when I was in advertising. My tongue was hanging out seeing this.

The “beyond human brain” can build on rough advertisng copy or news article if asked to “enhance it.”

In less than 20 seconds it fleshes out a new article in punchy easy flowing copy that weeds out the sometimes awkward phrasing written in the heat of a deadline.

The awesome brain in a room makes every creative person able to create faster in any field.

Mr. Olney then showed how I could instruct chatbot to create a story and then and then…a short play with dialogue, based on the rough story the machine had created out of a rough story there– it appeared.

And there it was in seconds…better than Brenda Starr!

I cannot tell you how hard writing is, the revising, the agonizing over words.

The miracle in a room can take your rough idea and give you a start, load in facts and background, then cut it for you.

The Optimum Igloo is being demonstrated monthly and it is worth seeing.

This miracle thing I saw today is so good The New York Times is suing it over copyright.

Chatbot and Midjourney collect content and store it and add to the store of knowledge billions and billions of facts, pictures, that can be incorporated faster than you can say “Jack Robinson.” You pick and choose.

This Giant Brain in a room will shake copyright law up. I have often thought that if you disseminate copyrighted material on a website for example it is fair use to copy portions of it. The Times for example makes you pay for access to their website. So if you pay for access to the material on their website or by their paper you should be able to copy it because it has already been disseminated to you for pay.

Chatbot prohibits political material, discussion or dissemination of violence, and sexually oriented content from being created. Something many platforms refuse to do effectively.

Olney pointed out that Chatbot does not verify facts. So if you include them you need to do your own checking.

The Midjourney graphics creates wraparound three-dimensional sequences. Mr. Olney is currently creating scenic tours of The Battle of White Plains with it. Which brings the terrain of that epic battle alive.

I no longer fear artificial intelligence.

Neither should you.

It is great for training, I can see it being used for aviation, the military, police training

MR. OLNEY DRIVING A ROUTE IN WHITE PLAINS DRAMATICALLY GIVING A REALITY WRAP AROUND VIEW

It will dramatically enhance the way children learn in schools that will adapt to it. It is adaptible to cellphone technology, I think, at-home learning, etc.

It will teach good writing by example.

It will demonstrate math by graphics and ultimately throw out those geometric formulas on regents by demonstrating with graphics.

It will teach English grammar faster.

It will revolutionize entertainment, bring stars of the past who have now passed away back to life in new movies, scripts, sitcoms and concerts of artists touring the world. Humphrey Bogart will be back in his glory. Barbara Stanwyck, John Wayne.

Chatbot is now free.

I have got to try this and so should you.