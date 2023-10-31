WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL TO DOUBLE EMERGENCY ROOM CAPACITY. PLANS NEW EMERGENCY BUILDING ACROSS FROM PRESENT ONE. NEW PARKING GARAGE IN 5 YEARS

Hits: 15

WPCNR DOWNTOWN DAILY By John F. Bailey. October 31, 2023:

The Chairman of the Board of Montefiore White Plains Hospital Medical Center, William Null of Cuddy & Fedder presented a request to the Common Council last night for zoning changes needed to proceed with the hospital development of a new Emergency Room across from Davis Avenue including new operating rooms.

A new parking garage across from the main buildings of the present hospital

.The completion date is envisioned in five years, Mr. Null explained to the Common Council at a Special Meeting last night. The entrance to the new Emergency Room would be from East Post Road.

Davis Avenue in front of the present main hospital entrance would be closed.

Null said the design of the new medical building has not been completed yet.

He said the facility is needed because the previous White Plains Emergency Room expansion opened in January 2010 13 years ago,( before Montefiore acquired the hospital) has doubled its visits since the previous emergency room expansion.

He said the new parking garage envisioned would increase the already stressed parking facilities on Davis Avenue.

The present bridge between the present entrance to the hospital from the Davis Avenue facility would be removed and a new entrance cul-desac entrance would be built. A new bridge would be built between the new Emergency Room and the original “Legacy” hospital and the present Emergency facility, connecting the two.

Proposed rezoning of yellow areas to be included in Central Parking District, enabling contruction of new Emergency Building with parking garage in the white square. Temporary Parking would be on surface level parking outlined by the red dots.