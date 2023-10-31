Opinions on ONEWHITEPLAINS Draft due November 7. Schedule for Review Detail. Commissioner of Planning Explains How Galleria Will be Reviewed Under the New Plan

Hits: 14

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. October 31, 2023:

White Plains Commissioner of Planning, Christopher Gomez went into more detail on the OneWhitePlains draft Comprehensive Plan last night with a 20-minute address to the Common Council at the Monday night Special Meeting at City Hall. Citizens are urged to provide the city with their comments on the draft statement 7 days from now, November 7. Comments may be made in writing by letter or by writing comments on the OneWhitePlains.com website.

The complete worksession may be viewed on the City of White Plains website at

http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/play/10302023-518

The Commissioner’s remarks to the council begin at the 30-minute in mark, as well as details on the implementation schedule with a decision on the Common Council approval or disapproval of the plan targeted for March or April

Common Council members expressed admiration and thanks to all citizens who participated and made comments on the plan. Councilpersons Jennifer Puja was enthusiastic about the plan. Victoria Presser said it included a 2021 trolley/shuttle system suggestion and a Multi-Generational Center, which she thought were essential.

Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson was complimentary to the citizens who participated and praised them for being “Questioning” and “very opinionated.”

Councilman Justin Brasch said he was still in process of reading the document and appreciated the great effort. Mayor Roach said he was proud of the plan, proud of the citizens who contributed their judgement and experience and we have to try and make it better.

Councilman Richard Payne praised the plan but raised the question on the Galleria mall, now vacant and awaiting a detailed site plan and how the recommenations for that site will be handled. The Commissioner responded in this clip:

Commissioner Gomez, said the Draft plan commentary He said the “very targeted recommenations” for areas as well as the draft plan itself were to be a “Guiding Policy Document” and that zoning changes suggested in the plan were needed to be enacted in order to implement the plan suggestions. The Commissioner said the plan is meant to “guide policy,” and set up the zoning to that. Here is what the Commissioner said:

The Commissioner emphasized that given the “Front-loaded” community outreach of 16 Listening Tour presentations over 2-1/2 years that the expressions of the citizens’ visions of what the city appeared to be clear,