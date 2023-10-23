Hits: 74
Outbreak Outlook – Northeast – October 23
Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook, formerly called This Week in Outbreaks! This content is only available to paid subscribers. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin
Respiratory diseases
Influenza-like illness
Influenza-like illness (ILI) actually declined in the region, dropping 2.1% during the last reporting period from 2.4% at the end of September. I think what ILI activity we are seeing is unlikely to be influenza, but rather other pathogens that cause symptoms of fever and cough or sore throat.
All states in the region are currently reporting minimal levels of ILI activity, making them green on the map.
As usual, young children have the highest rates of ILI. Now 8.2% of visits to the doctor were for ILI symptoms, up from 7.6% last week. The rates for older age groups also saw a slight increase this week, but they all remain below 4%.
Covid-19
Covid-19 activity declined in the Northeast during the last report, the activity remains higher than in other regions of the country. Northern New England remains the most heavily affected region; the number of new weekly hospitalizations has hardly decreased in the past several weeks. In Massachusetts for example, the number of new weekly hospitalizations increased in the last week, and in Maine numbers remain flat.
New York and other states to the south are better off, with all Covid-19 metrics currently declining.
RSV
RSV activity is still increasing slowly in New England states. PCR test positivity is currently around 2.5%, up from a recent low of less than 1%. RSV has been high in the South for several weeks now, so I am not surprised that the Northeast is beginning to pick up. I expect activity to continue to increase in the weeks to come.
Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs
- Seasonal coronavirus, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza virus, and adenovirus all look good for the Northeast, with no concerning trends.
- However, enterovirus/rhinovirus, responsible for the common cold, is currently at a high level in the region.
- On a positive note, norovirus activity in the Northeast remains low!
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
New this week:
- Frozen, ready to eat carne asada burritos (more info)
Previously reported:
- Ion and Restore brands Sinus Spray (more info)
- Organic Chicken and Beef Broth sold at Costco and Whole Foods (more info)
- Whole cantaloupes sold by Eagle Produce (more info)
- Not Fried Chicken sold by Life Raft Treats (more info)
- If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.
In Other News
- A pediatric facility in Pennsylvania experienced an outbreak of a waterborne pathogen, Mycobacterium abscessus, among its ventilator-dependent residents in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Health identified three cases and found lapses in infection prevention practices at the facility, including improper tracheostomy tube cleaning. The facility lacked a water management plan, leading to water contamination. Health officials recommended improved infection control measures.
- Health officials identified six cases of Bartonella quintana infections among people experiencing homelessness in New York City in 2022-2023. This bacterium, which is transmitted by body lice, is the causative agent of trench fever. Symptoms range from fever to severe endocarditis. Two patients died from endocarditis-related complications.