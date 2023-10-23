OUTBREAK OUTLOOK NORTHEAST OCTOBER 23

Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook, formerly called This Week in Outbreaks! This content is only available to paid subscribers. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin

Respiratory diseases

Influenza-like illness

Influenza-like illness (ILI) actually declined in the region, dropping 2.1% during the last reporting period from 2.4% at the end of September. I think what ILI activity we are seeing is unlikely to be influenza, but rather other pathogens that cause symptoms of fever and cough or sore throat.

All states in the region are currently reporting minimal levels of ILI activity, making them green on the map.

As usual, young children have the highest rates of ILI. Now 8.2% of visits to the doctor were for ILI symptoms, up from 7.6% last week. The rates for older age groups also saw a slight increase this week, but they all remain below 4%.

Covid-19

Covid-19 activity declined in the Northeast during the last report, the activity remains higher than in other regions of the country. Northern New England remains the most heavily affected region; the number of new weekly hospitalizations has hardly decreased in the past several weeks. In Massachusetts for example, the number of new weekly hospitalizations increased in the last week, and in Maine numbers remain flat.

New York and other states to the south are better off, with all Covid-19 metrics currently declining.

RSV

RSV activity is still increasing slowly in New England states. PCR test positivity is currently around 2.5%, up from a recent low of less than 1%. RSV has been high in the South for several weeks now, so I am not surprised that the Northeast is beginning to pick up. I expect activity to continue to increase in the weeks to come.

Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs

Seasonal coronavirus, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza virus, and adenovirus all look good for the Northeast, with no concerning trends.

However, enterovirus/rhinovirus, responsible for the common cold, is currently at a high level in the region.

On a positive note, norovirus activity in the Northeast remains low!

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

New this week:

Frozen, ready to eat carne asada burritos (more info)

Previously reported:

Ion and Restore brands Sinus Spray (more info)

Organic Chicken and Beef Broth sold at Costco and Whole Foods (more info)

Whole cantaloupes sold by Eagle Produce (more info)

Not Fried Chicken sold by Life Raft Treats (more info)

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

In Other News