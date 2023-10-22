HUDSON LINE SERVICE RESTORED FOR MONDAY MORNING RUSH HOUR, G0VERNOR REPORTS

Two of Four Tracks Remain Out of Service; Railroad to Adjust Schedules to Reduce Congestion-Related Delays

Governor Kathy Hochul today AT 5:30 P.M. announced that MTA Metro-North Railroad will operate on a near-normal weekday schedule on Monday following a mudslide in Scarborough on Saturday morning that prevented trains from operating between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

To reduce the potential for congestion-related delays, the railroad is adjusting schedules and canceling four of the 158 trains the railroad operates on the line daily, and during peak hours, trains that operate in the reverse-peak direction will operate express between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

“In the face of dangerous weather and a looming deadline, our MTA team worked around-the-clock to restore the safe, reliable service New Yorkers count on,” Governor Hochul said. “Hundreds of thousands of commuters will be able to use Metro-North to commute to work Monday morning because of this extraordinary effort. Before heading out the door, New Yorkers should check the MTA website for up-to-date service information to ensure their commute is as seamless as possible.”

Since the mudslide was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, crews have worked around the clock to successful clear 350 cubic yards of soil and debris and 250 cubic yards of rock and cement walls from two of the Hudson Line’s four tracks. Crews are breaking apart the rock walls to reincorporate segments to help stabilize the slope where the mudslide occurred, and they are repositioning other segments to the shore side of the Hudson Line, transforming it into “rip-rap” that stabilizes the coastline alongside the rail line.

Work is expected will continue for days to clear the mud and debris from the remaining two tracks. Crews will spend the remaining hours on Sunday night and Monday morning rebuilding 140 feet of third rail that was crushed by the mudslide and ensuring the two operable tracks are safe for train service.

“I want to applaud the Metro-North workforce for their quick work recovering from this storm and helping to ensure hundreds of customers could continue their travels via a temporary shuttle bus. When duty calls, the Metro-North team springs into action and goes full-bore until the job is finished. I am very pleased they were able to restore near-normal schedules this quickly.

A restoration of service this fast also would not have been possible without the support we received from MTA Construction & Development, Westchester County, the Town of Mount Pleasant, regional law enforcement partners including the MTA PD, the Westchester County PD, the Mount Pleasant PD, and also from MTA New York City Transit which didn’t hesitate when we asked for buses to help customers.”

To reduce the potential for congestion-related delays, the railroad is canceling four of the 158 trains that operate daily on the Hudson Line. These four trains will not operate:

The 6:42 a.m. departure from Poughkeepsie, due into Grand Central at 8:18 a.m. Customers may want to consider the 6:48 a.m. departure, or the 6:25 a.m. departure, as alternatives.

Customers of the 7:08 a.m. departure from Tarrytown will be accommodated by the 6:45 a.m. train from Croton-Harmon, which will make all stops of both trains.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. Poughkeepsie express trains from Grand Central will not operate. Customers may wish to consider using the 5:32 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. trains as alternatives.

To reduce congestion in the area where tracks are limited, reverse-peak trains will bypass Philipse Manor or Scarborough during the morning and evening rush hours. Customers looking to travel north to those stations in the morning will need to ride a northbound train to Ossining or Croton-Harmon to board a southbound train. Customers looking to travel south from those stations in the evening will need to ride a southbound train to Tarrytown to board a northbound train.