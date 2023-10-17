EARLY VOTING NEWS — MONDAY OCTOBER 23 — LAST CALL FOR ABSENTEE BALLOTS

en Español Final Call for Voter Registration and Absentee Ballot Voting

for the November 7, 2023 General Election REGISTRATION DEADLINES Monday, October 23, 2023 is the last day change of address must be received by the Board of Elections for the General Election.

is the last day change of address must be received by the Board of Elections for the General Election. Saturday, October 28, 2023 is the last day a voter registration application must be received by the Board of Elections to vote in the General Election. NEW ABSENTEE BALLOT PROCEDURE Due to a recent change in law, New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot. Qualifications to vote by Absentee Ballot: Absent from your county on Election Day.

Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability.

Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.

A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital.

Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony. Absentee Ballot Deadlines: Oct. 23, 2023 is the last day for Board of Elections to RECEIVE application or letter of application* by mail or online portal for general ballot.

By sending an email request to BOE-WestAbsentee@westchestergov.com

By sending a fax request to (914) 995-7753 or (914) 995-3190

By going in-person or mailing a paper application to the Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601 You can download a pdf version of the NYS Absentee Ballot Application Form: Download English Form

Download Spanish Form

Download Military/Federal/UOCAVA Form *The letter must contain the following information: Name and date of birth of the voter

The address where you are registered

An address where the ballot is to be sent

The reason for the request, and

The signature of the voter

An application form will be mailed with your ballot. The application form must be completed and returned with your ballot. If you cannot pick up your ballot, or will not be able to receive it through the mail: You have the right to designate someone to pick it up for you. Only that person designated on your application may pick up and deliver your ballot. Please note: The maximum amount any person can pick up is five (5) ballots including their own. If you are permanently ill or disabled you have the right to receive an Absentee Ballot for each subsequent election without further application. Simply file an application with the Westchester County Board of Elections indicating permanent illness or physical disability. You will then automatically receive an absentee ballot for every election until your registration is cancelled. Accessible Absentee Voting: Voters with a visual impairment that require a ballot with accessible features may apply using the online Accessible Absentee Ballot Application portal. In-person voting using an accessible Ballot Marking Device (“BMD”) during early voting or on Election Day is still available to voters with a disability who do not want to vote by absentee ballot using the accessible absentee ballot system. Download the Accessible Absentee Ballot Application

Download the Spanish Accessible Absentee Ballot Application How to cast an Absentee Ballot: Please carefully review and follow the instructions below. Each step is important and required. Once you have received the ballot, mark the ballot according to your choices for each office following the instructions on the ballot.

Once you have completed marking your ballot, fold it up and place it in the Security Ballot Envelope. This envelope will have a place for your signature.

Sign and date the outside of the Security Ballot Envelope.

Seal the Security Ballot Envelope.

Place the Security Ballot Envelope in the Return Ballot Envelope. (This envelope will have the return address of the Westchester County Board of Elections on the outside and should have a logo that reads, “Official Election Mail”)

Seal the Return Ballot Envelope. You may return the ballot in any of the following ways: Put it in the mail ensuring it receives a postmark no later than Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 .

. Bringing it to the Westchester County Board of Elections’ Office no later than Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 by 9 p.m.

Bringing it to any General Election day poll site within Westchester County on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 by 9 p.m. Mail time considerations when returning an Absentee Ballot

When mailing your completed ballot, the USPS recommends that voters allow enough time for ballots to be returned to the Board, which is generally fifteen (15) days ahead of the General Election. New York State requires your ballot to be both postmarked by Nov. 7, 2023 and received by our Board Nov. 14, 2023. Voters who mail in their ballots on Election Day must be aware of the posted collection times on collection boxes and at the Postal Service’s retail facilities, and that ballots entered after the last posted collection time will not be postmarked until the following business day. en Español Convocatoria Final para el Registro de Votantes y el Voto en Ausencia

para las Elecciones Generales del 7 de noviembre de 2023 PLAZOS DE INSCRIPCIÓN El lunes, 23 de octubre de 2023 es el último día que la Junta Electoral debe recibir el cambio de dirección para las Elecciones Generales.

No poder presentarse a las urnas debido a enfermedad o discapacidad temporal o permanente.

No puede presentarse porque es el cuidador principal de una o más personas que están enfermas o físicamente discapacitadas.

Un residente o paciente de un Hospital de la Administración de Salud para Veteranos.

Detenido en la cárcel en espera de la acción del Gran Jurado o confinado en prisión después de una condena por un delito que no sea un delito grave. Plazos para la Boleta de Voto Ausente: El 23 de octubre de 2023 es el último día para que la Junta Electoral RECIBA la solicitud o carta de solicitud* por correo o portal en línea para la boleta general.

Enviando una solicitud por correo electrónico a BOE-WestAbsentee@westchestergov.com

Enviando una solicitud por fax al (914) 995-7753 o (914) 995-3190

Vaya en persona o envíe una solicitud impresa por correo a la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester, 25 Quarropas St., White Plains, NY 10601. Puede descargar una versión en PDF del formulario de solicitud de boleta de voto ausente del Estado de Nueva York: Descargar formulario en inglés

Descargar formulario en español

Descargar formulario militar/federal/UOCAVA *La carta debe contener la siguiente información: Nombre y fecha de nacimiento del elector

La dirección donde estás registrado

Una dirección donde se enviará la boleta.

El motivo de la solicitud, y

La firma del elector

Se enviará por correo un formulario de solicitud con su boleta. El formulario de solicitud debe completarse y devolverse con su boleta. Si no puede recoger su boleta o no podrá recibirla por correo: tiene derecho a designar a alguien para que la recoja por usted. Sólo la persona designada en su solicitud puede recoger y entregar su boleta. Tenga en cuenta: la cantidad máxima que cualquier persona puede recoger es cinco (5) boletas, incluida la suya. Si está permanentemente enfermo o discapacitado, tiene derecho a recibir una boleta de voto en ausencia para cada elección posterior sin necesidad de presentar más solicitudes. Simplemente presente una solicitud ante la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester indicando enfermedad permanente o discapacidad física. Luego recibirá automáticamente una boleta de voto ausente para cada elección hasta que se cancele su registro. Voto en Ausencia Accesible: Los votantes con discapacidad visual que requieran una boleta con características accesibles pueden presentar su solicitud utilizando el portal en línea de Solicitud de Boleta de Voto Ausente Accesible. La votación en persona utilizando un dispositivo de marcado de boletas (“BMD”) accesible durante la votación anticipada o el día de las elecciones todavía está disponible para los votantes con discapacidad que no desean votar mediante boleta en ausencia utilizando el sistema de boleta en ausencia accesible. Descargue la Solicitud de Boleta de Voto Ausente Accesible Descargue la Solicitud de Boleta de Voto Ausente Accesible en Español Cómo emitir un Voto en Ausencia: Revise cuidadosamente y siga las instrucciones a continuación. Cada paso es importante y requerido. Una vez que haya recibido la boleta, márquela según sus elecciones para cada cargo siguiendo las instrucciones de la boleta.

Una vez que haya terminado de marcar su boleta, dóblela y colóquela en el sobre de seguridad para la boleta. Este sobre tendrá un lugar para su firma.

Firme y feche el exterior del sobre de la boleta de seguridad.

Sellar el sobre de la boleta de seguridad.

Coloque el sobre de la boleta de seguridad en el sobre de la boleta de devolución. (Este sobre tendrá la dirección del remitente de la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester en el exterior y debe tener un logotipo que diga (“Official Election Mail”)

Selle el sobre de devolución de la boleta. Puede devolver la boleta de cualquiera de las siguientes maneras: Envíelo por correo asegurándose de que reciba el matasellos a más tardar el martes, 7 de noviembre de 2023.

Llevarlo a la Oficina de la Junta Electoral del Condado de Westchester a más tardar el martes, 7 de noviembre de 2023 a las 9 p.m .

. Llevarlo a cualquier sitio de votación el día de las Elecciones Generales dentro del Condado de Westchester el martes, 7 de noviembre de 2023 antes de las 9 p.m. Consideraciones sobre el tiempo de envío al devolver una boleta de voto en ausencia Al enviar por correo su boleta completa, el Servicio Postal (USPS) recomienda que los votantes dejen suficiente tiempo para que las boletas sean devueltas a la Junta, que generalmente es quince (15) días antes de las Elecciones Generales. El Estado de Nueva York exige que su boleta tenga matasellos del 7 de noviembre de 2023 y que nuestra Junta la reciba el 14 de noviembre de 2023. Los votantes que envíen sus boletas por correo el día de las elecciones deben conocer los horarios de recolección publicados en las urnas de recolección y en el en las instalaciones minoristas del Servicio Postal, y que las boletas ingresadas después de la última hora de recolección publicada no tendrán matasellos hasta el siguiente día hábil.