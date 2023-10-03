BLOWING OF LEAVES WITH INTERNAL COMBUSTION LEAF BLOWERS BAN LIFTED STARTING OCT 15 THROUGH DECEMBER 15

Hits: 8

The Common Council voted 4-3 Monday evening, to modify the city’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers all year long, the original leaf blower law.

Beginning October 15 residents and businesses will be allowed through the fall season through the end of November to use gas powered leaf blowers. Previously, they were banned throughout the year, which according to residents’ observations of violations was widely ignored by groundskeeping businesses servicing neighbors, residents themselves themselves and even the White Plains DPW using gas blowers to clean up the July fireworks night with authorization, the Mayor said. The school district has also been alleged to use gas leaf blowers

As a result of numerous videos and pictures submitted by residents to the Mayor’s office and councilpersons documating violations, the Common Council discussed the situation among themselves and Councilperson John Martin “crafted” a compromise ordinance, eliminating the ban of gas-powered leaf blowers beginning October 15 THROUGH DECEMBER 15,

in the video replay of Monday’s meeting, Councilpersons Martin, Jennifer Puja, Nadine Hunt-Robinson,and robert Paine voted to amend and allow the the fall use of gas blowers. Mayor Roach, Councilperson Brasch, Councilperson Victoria Presser voted against weakening the law.

All 7 councilpersons had extensive comments and those may be viewed on the city website at

http://whiteplainsny.swagit.com/play/10032023-520

and select item 4 on the program

Mayor Roach speaks for 20 minutes on why he voted against the law.