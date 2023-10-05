WESTCHESTER COUNTY NEW COVID CASES DROP 42% LAST WEEK OF SEPT. FIRST DECLINE IN 14 WEEKS

Hits: 12

White Plains Hospital Continues seeing 60% of Patients Admitted positive for covid.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Data from New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. October 4, 2023:

Westchester County new covid cases dropped the first week in 14 weeks (dating back to the last week in June, sEPT 24-30 last week, recording 1,081 persons testing positive for covid, down from 1,242 the week of Sept 17-23.

In the last week, the prevalence of covid in the area is evidenced by White Plains Hospital official admissions figures reported to the New York State Board of Health.

White Plains Hospital reported September 22- Oct 2, 73 persons were admitted to beds, and after being admitted 43 or 59%, were found positive with Covid. This continues the trend at White Plains hospital established the last 9 months with half to 60% of admissions found with covid after admission.

What I take from this is that people are not testing themselves when a procedure is scheduled. Or not testing in a timely manner. Like 3 days before they go in for what every procedure they have scheduled.

However in two weeks since mid-September the spread of the disease has dropped significantly.

As of September 22 Covid disease was spreading in the boroughs of New York City at the rate of 1,537 new covid cases a day. As of October 4, the New York city cases were down to 683 a drop of 56%!

Nassau and Suffolk were spreading at the rate of 700 new cases a day on September 22,.

On October 4, Nassau and Suffolk Counties reported 297 covid positives, also down 50%

The Mid-Hudson Region two weeks ago September 22 saw Westchester leading infections with 161, Orange and Rockland with 78, Dutchess, 48, and Sullivan, with 11 and Putnam 7 for a total of 383 cases a day.

In my opinion, Orange, Rockland and Dutchess had been gaining in cases in midweek up to about a week ago, now those counties seemed to have stabilized their spread, somewhat

October 4 Westchester dropped to 93 cases from 161 – a 42% DECREASE in cases!

The other 6 Mid-Hudsons showed Orange at 45, Rockland, 34, Dutchess, 24, Ulster, 11, Sullivan 11 and Putmam 5

The number of antigen (home test positives) lab verified is running 33% of new covid cases in New York City.

In Westchester, 38 of Westchester’s 93 positives October 4, were as a result of lab tested antigen tests. Indicating that persons who are experience cold or slight fever, should take this as a reason to take a home test to see if they might be positive and go for treatmemt if you test positive.

In Westchester the antigen test verified cases of the 161 Westchester total is 32%. In Nassau and Suffolk County people are getting covid at the highest rate of all 7 counties and New York City. Of 700 total covid positives in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, 52% of the case, 361 were verified antigen positives. That says to me people are getting sick, and going for antigen tests, testing positive with the ominous “+” sign and going for treatment.