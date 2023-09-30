GOVERNOR HOCHUL EMERGENCY UPDATE: ALL MTA RAIL RUNNING

Hits: 30

GOVERNOR HOCHUL UPDATES NEW YORKERS FOLLOWING HISTORIC RAINFALL EVENT

MTA Running Full Service Across its Transportation Network Saturday After Crews Clear Flooding Conditions Following Historic Rainfall in Metropolitan Region

State of Emergency Remains in Effect for New York City, Long Island, and Mid-Hudson Region Following Excessive Rainfall Over 24-Hour Period

More Than Nine Inches of Rainfall in Nassau County; Six to Eight Inches of Rain Reported in Parts of New York City; More Than Six Inches of Rain Reported in Westchester County

Flood Warning Continues Through 12 P.M. Saturday for Bronx and Westchester Counties

New Yorkers Urged to Use Caution Until Flood Warnings Are Lifted and Avoid Walking or Driving Through Standing Floodwater

Governor Kathy Hochul, with Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, today provided a storm update to New Yorkers as the band of heavy rain that caused flash flooding in parts of downstate moved eastward out of the state overnight. Although light showers may move back into the area throughout this morning and early this afternoon, rainfall amounts today should bring no additional flood threat.

Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for all of New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region as heavy rain continued to fall throughout Friday. More than nine inches of rain was officially reported in Nassau County, and rainfall totals exceeding eight inches were reported in Queens. The deluge of rain was the wettest calendar day on record since 1948 at John F. Kennedy Airport and brought flash flooding conditions across the region. Flash flooding caused numerous storm-related travel and transit impacts since overnight Thursday into Friday when the rain first began.

“We’ve seen a whole lot of rain fall in a very short period of time, which caused many issues related to transportation and power, but the good news is that the storm will pass, and we should see some clearing of waterways today and tonight,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge everyone to continue practicing safety as floodwaters recede and take extra care when traveling.”

A flood warning remains in effect for the Bronx and Westchester County through noon Saturday due to the continued threat of flash flooding in those areas. State agencies continue to provide support to local governments as needed.

In addition to the Flood Warning for Bronx and Westchester until noon today, Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect. Minor coastal flooding is still possible late this morning through early tomorrow during periods of high tide with up to a foot of inundation in the coastal areas of Long Island, Westchester, and New York City. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY Alert, the State’s free emergency alert system, at alert.ny.gov. County-by-county emergency information can be pushed by text or email.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Our amazing bus operators kept more than three thousand buses moving New Yorkers through the storm and, despite the deluge, subway workers were able to maintain significant operations and to quickly restore full service. I’m thankful that commuter rail riders were able to get home last night, even in the face of widespread washouts, and grateful to the governor for the State’s consistent support throughout this crisis.”

Additional State Agency Response

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

At Governor Hochul’s direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services activated the State Emergency Operations Center to actively monitor storm conditions in real-time and support local governments’ requests for assistance. The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control activated its Fire Operations Center to deploy flood rescue teams to both Nassau County and Westchester County to assist with flood emergency response.Twelve pumps from DHSES stockpile were deployed on Friday to New York City for pre-staging, and another six pumps from DHSES stockpile were deployed Friday to LaGuardia to support the pump-out of its fuel yard.

New York State Department of Transportation

Ahead of the storm, Department of Transportation forces were actively clearing storm drains and gutters to make sure water continues to flow. Crews are now actively patrolling roads downstate and monitoring flood conditions, clearing downed trees and waiting for flood conditions to subside.

Flooding is occurring on roads throughout New York City.

In the Hudson Valley there are the following closures:

Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Palmer Avenue, Yonkers

Bronx River Parkway Both Directions, at Exit 21 – NY 119 – Tarrytown Road; Chatterton Avenue, White Plains

Sprain Brook State Parkway Both Directions, between START ROUTE Sprain Brook State Parkway and Exit – NY 100, Eastchester

Bronx River Parkway Northbound, at Cross County Parkway, Mount Vernon

Sprain Brook State Parkway Northbound, at Jackson Avenue, Greenburgh

NY 117 Both Directions, at Old House Lane, New Castle

Saw Mill River Parkway Both Directions, between I-287; Ramp and Exit 20 – I-87, Greenburgh

On Long Island there are the following closures:

All roads remain open

Northern State Parkway eastbound at Meadowbrook State Parkway – left lane flooded, DOT on site

Long Island Expressway North Service Road near Lakeville Road – all lanes flooded, but passable.

Southern State Parkway westbound near the Cross Island Parkway/Belt Parkway interchange – left and center lanes flooded, DOT on site

Tree removed from Wantagh State Parkway northbound at Sunrise Highway

Wantagh State Parkway and Bay Parkway – flooding cleared

Ramp from Crooked Hill Road to northbound Sagtikos State Parkway – flooding cleared; DOT on site and pumping

Monitor 511 for the latest road conditions in your area.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues.

Full service was operating on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 42 St Shuttle, A, C, E, F, G B, D, Q, M, J and L by 9:00 p.m. on Friday night. The N line resumed full service at approximately 5:40 a.m., after crews worked through the night to address flooding conditions on the line in Brooklyn. Franklin Shuttle resumed full service at 6:25 a.m.

Limited service out of Grand Central Terminal on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines was restored towards the end of the Friday evening rush hour. Service to and from the terminal was suspended during the afternoon hours due to extreme flooding the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, impacting all three lines. Metro-North was able to restore full service on the New Haven Line by 6:00 p.m. Friday. Full service resumed on the Hudson and Harlem lines shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30.

New York City Bus maintained full service, with isolated detours, through the duration of the storm.

The Long Island Rail Raid restored service on the Far Rockaway Branch and Long Beach Branch at approximately 10:00 p.m. Friday following suspensions during the afternoon due to flooding conditions. All other branches operated on or close to schedule, with scattered delays in the evening due to the weather.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA’s apps: MYmta and TrainTime.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff continues to assist partner agencies and neighboring communities impacted by flooding in Westchester County. The Thruway Authority’s New York Division is staffed and will remain engaged in storm response for the duration of the event.

New York State Police

State Police is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with partners in DHSES, NYSTA, DOT and other agencies. Additional personnel are focusing efforts on highways and other flood-prone areas. There is a 6-member flood rescue team equipped with an Airboat & Rigid Inflatable Boat deployed in Westchester County that is checking submerged vehicles in New Rochelle.

Another flood rescue team is en route to Westchester to replace the current team there at 3:00 pm and we have a 3rd team preparing for deployment.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this event. Agency staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

1,800 customers in the downstate region are currently without power due to heavy rain. Damage assessment, repair and restoration crews from the utility companies are working to minimize and repair any impacts to energy sector infrastructure, and the Department of Public Service is in direct contact with utility operations leadership and tracking utility response and restoration efforts.

Flash Flooding Safety Tips

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

For more information on personal preparedness and how to stay safe during severe weather, visit: dhses.ny.gov/safety-and-prevention.