YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST: UPDATED 2023 VACCINE CHART,YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY FOR THE NEW COVID VACCINE UNLESS YOU ARE OUT OF NETWORK. NOTES ON INSURANCE AND FREEE ANTIGEN TESTSVACCINE NEW VACCINE SHOT INSURANCE & FREE ANTIGEN TESTS

Your Local Epidemiologist

 

Doug Tarnopol

28 mins ago·edited 28 mins ago

My parents were asked to pay $160 for their booster. Each. Since they’re in the know, they said that was wrong, went home (after exposure), and called till they got the right answer.

Awesome rollout. Every new rollout is better than the last.

Interesting series in Politico on how the Biden admin couldn’t care less about Peter Hotez getting death threats, among other things, like hoping antivax sentiment goes away by itself:

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/20/biden-anti-vax-movement-00116516

All part of the neofascist wave and wildly insufficient reaction thereunto.

I went to get an echocardiogram and a stress test. Not only was no one wearing a mask but no one would put one on. I mean, the staff. The very nice woman (really) who did my echo told me that she wasn’t getting any more shots unless forced and that 1.2m dead wasn’t a big deal when you compare it to the population.

The scary thing is: she really was a sweetheart. Very caring about my test, very nice. Wanted to make sure she wasn’t hurting me with the little sound wand thing.

We are in serious trouble.

Sarahb1313

37 mins ago

Grabbed 94 year old parent and him vaccinated Monday night- RSV too! Myself and husband got them too. We are traveling today and while it’s too soon to be really effective, my office is exploding w Covid cases again.

I have had my fingers crossed that my precautions hold up.

Of note we had a Flu A positive case! Let the games begin. Whack a mole…

