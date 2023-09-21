Hits: 0
I spied the YLE fall 2023 vaccine chart in the wild! So glad to see it’s getting used. Here’s an update and two random but relevant notes regarding Covid-19 tools.
Chart updates include…
- Covid-19 vaccine: Eligibility determined. Ideal timing after infection added.
- Flu vaccine: Updated effectiveness to match this year’s strain. (We got great news that the vaccine matches circulating strains well— The Southern Hemisphere reported a 52% effectiveness against hospitalization.)
Two random, but relevant notes
- Insurance coverage for Covid-19 vaccines. There are many reports that people are being asked to pay for their Covid-19 vaccines. To be clear: no one should be paying for a vaccine.
- Private insurance companies are mandated to cover this vaccine with no copay. What has changed since last year? Insurers are no longer required to pay for “out-of-network”. You may need to get your vaccine at your doctor’s office if your pharmacy is not in-network with your insurance plan.
- Uninsured or underinsured adults: CVS/Walgreens are required by federal law to cover your vaccine at no cost to you, thanks to the new Bridge Program. This is just for Covid-19, not for RSV, unfortunately.
- Uninsured or underinsured kids: Vaccines for Children cover all kid’s vaccines, not just Covid-19, for those that cannot pay.
- Free Covid-19 tests are coming back! Starting Monday (Sept 25), households can receive 4 free rapid tests through USPS again. Order here: COVIDtests.gov. Shipments will start Oct. 2.
28 mins ago·edited 28 mins ago
My parents were asked to pay $160 for their booster. Each. Since they’re in the know, they said that was wrong, went home (after exposure), and called till they got the right answer.
Awesome rollout. Every new rollout is better than the last.
Interesting series in Politico on how the Biden admin couldn’t care less about Peter Hotez getting death threats, among other things, like hoping antivax sentiment goes away by itself:
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/09/20/biden-anti-vax-movement-00116516
All part of the neofascist wave and wildly insufficient reaction thereunto.
I went to get an echocardiogram and a stress test. Not only was no one wearing a mask but no one would put one on. I mean, the staff. The very nice woman (really) who did my echo told me that she wasn’t getting any more shots unless forced and that 1.2m dead wasn’t a big deal when you compare it to the population.
The scary thing is: she really was a sweetheart. Very caring about my test, very nice. Wanted to make sure she wasn’t hurting me with the little sound wand thing.
We are in serious trouble.
37 mins ago
Grabbed 94 year old parent and him vaccinated Monday night- RSV too! Myself and husband got them too. We are traveling today and while it’s too soon to be really effective, my office is exploding w Covid cases again.
I have had my fingers crossed that my precautions hold up.
Of note we had a Flu A positive case! Let the games begin. Whack a mole…