WESTCHESTER NEW COVID CASES RISE FOR 4TH STRAIGHT WEEK. ANTIGEN CONFIRMED POSIVES 45% OF THE NEW CASESMED POSTIVES

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Statistics New York Health Dept Covid 19 Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 20:

In the week September 10-16, Westchester County was recorded with 1,131 new covid cases compared to 1,045 the previous week. It is the fourth consecutive week of increased cases.

In those four weeks, August 27 through September 16, the county has reported 3,122 cases, compared to last September, 2022, when the County had 3,740 cases that lead to a spread of covid in October, November, December.

The covid cases for the month of September last year totaled 5,205. Presently at the rate of spread this September of 1,000 cases a week, Westchester may come approach close to last September total.

Of the new cases last week, 1,163 were lab PCR tests verified, and 526 were lab verified antigen positive persons have included antigen positive confirmed cases or 45%. This means that antigen positives are almost 50% of new cases.

Westchester in the last 7 days September 10 to 16 was averaging 17.26 new cases per day per 100,000 people of population. Westchester has 1,004,000 population or 10.04 segments of 100,000 persons. This means 173 cases per day; 1,213 new cases a week; on target for 4,852 in a month.

The persons finding themselves antigen positive should be wary of cold systems, hoarseness, slight fever — signals that you may have covid and are spreading it. Do attempt to get the antigen positive verified, or avoid socializing.