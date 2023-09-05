DOWNBEAT! WHITE PLAINS JAZZ FESTIVAL ALL WEEK LONG THROUGH SUNDAY

5:30pm – 8:30pm | Jazz Stroll White Plains presented by

the White Plains Bid

Join us at one or stroll to all three downtown restaurants for a jazz set, each set is approximately one hour, no cover charge, no reservations necessary.

5:30pm | Doug Munro and La Pompe Attack

Red Horse by David Burke | 221 Main Street

Two-time Grammy nominee and NAIRD award winner, guitarist/educator/composer/author Doug Munro, leads his spirited octet, the La Pompe Attack, through a swaying mix of originals and tried and true chestnuts for a mix that neither challenges nor fatigues, but simply lowers the blood pressure, takes a few deep breaths, and pours a glass of wine for the weary.

About Doug Munro and La Pompe Attack.

6:30pm | Joe Boykin & Friends

Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar | 80 Mamaroneck Avenue

Joe Boykin returns to White Plains JazzFest! He first learned music as a child from his father, who sang gospel, and on visits to his uncles in Savannah, Georgia, where music was part of every family gathering. In 1980, he sang with the doo-wop group the Exhilarations, which did backing vocals for Bobby Womack and Millie Jackson. He has developed a close rapport with talented musicians in the Greenburgh and White Plains communities, forming an ensemble that interprets blues, jazz, R&B and related styles.

7:30pm | L’Artise Lynette Washington

Colombia House Restaurant | 175 Main Street

The award-winning vocalist presents an evening of Jazz standards and more.

Lynette Washington is a native New Yorker, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Her extensive music career in jazz, r&b, and gospel, has taken her across the globe travelling as far as Australia. Her gift and ability to sing in several languages including Russian, Italian, Hebrew, Yiddish, French & Portuguese has made Ms.

Washington a sought after singer for many years.