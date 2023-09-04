GOVERNOR HOCHUL LAUNCHES HOUSING GROWTH PROGRAM ACROSS NEW YORK STATE

Hits: 7

As part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s package of Executive Actions to promote housing growth across New York, on Thursday she launched a pro-housing communities program to give priority consideration for up to $650 million in state discretionary funding to localities already committed to housing growth.

Qualifying localities with pro-housing community certification will receive priority consideration for key economic development and housing programs.

The governor launched the statewide initiative after announcing it earlier this summer. Applications for the new program are now open.

The new program invites municipalities (cities, towns, and villages) to apply for Pro-Housing Community certification, which affords them priority over other localities in their applications for certain discretionary funds, including grant programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, included in the FY24 Budget. To be designated a Pro-Housing Community, municipalities must provide key information about their local zoning map/code and information detailing local housing permit approvals over the past five years.

Hochul said:

“Communities willing to help us solve the housing crisis should be first in line for State discretionary funding. Increasing the housing supply in New York is critical, and I’m using every tool a governor has at her disposal to make an impact. I look forward to visiting Certified Pro-Housing communities across New York to celebrate their accomplishments in the months to come.”

Localities who submit documentation that their housing stock has increased by one percent in the previous year or 3 percent over the previous three years (downstate) or by 0.33 percent in the last year or 1 percent over the previous three years (upstate) will qualify for the certification. Communities that have not yet seen housing growth can also achieve Pro-Housing Community designation by passing a resolution stating their commitment to Pro-Housing principles.

The New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal will review program applications on a rolling basis and provide approval or denial within 90 days of submission. Those receiving certification must resubmit their housing permit data and any updates to their zoning on an annual basis to remain certified and qualify for prioritization.