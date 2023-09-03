Home sick: tips from the parenting front lines

Before sickness strikes

Keep in stock: I’ve learned the hard way that when my kids are sick, everyone else’s kids are too. That means the pharmacies’ shelves are bare right when I’m most in need. Now I always keep on hand at least one full bottle of children’s ibuprofen (e.g., Motrin) and another of acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol), plus the adult equivalents. It’s wise to stock up now, before flu season hits full swing.

I also keep in stock:

Prescription medications like an inhaler, if needed.

Rehydration fluids like Pedialyte. I like the powder packets because they take up less space in the cabinet.

KN95 or other high-quality masks. Not only will these help to prevent transmission, but they can be very useful if you have a sensitive stomach, particularly if paired with chewing gum or strongly-scented lip balm like Burt’s Bees. Together, these bring relief from most unpleasant scents.

Disposable gloves, which you can find online and in hardware stores like Home Depot.

Disinfecting cleaning products like bleach or Lysol.

Digital forehead thermometer. These are a bit expensive, but I’m never going back. It’s so much better than the kind that go under the arm or tongue.

I also have a pulse oximeter and a stethoscope at home. I’m not a clinician so I don’t rely on them overly, but those tools have helped me to navigate difficult decisions like whether we can wait out a long night or weekend until our doctor’s office reopens, or if urgent or emergency care is in order.

When someone is sick

Keep a log: When multiple kids are sick and receiving multiple medications administered by multiple caregivers, keeping track of it all can be confusing and even dangerous. I recommend printing out a nursing log like the one I’ve included below (or you can make one on a blank sheet of paper) to record medication, dosing and timing. You can also use the log to record temperature, symptoms, and any other relevant information. I also like to write dose timing in the corner, for example Tylenol can be given every 4-6 hours and 6-8 hours for Motrin, staggered. It’s hard to remember those details at 2 a.m., so keep them handy.

Nursing Log 31KB ∙ PDF file Download

Make a kit: Even if I’m not sure if I will need them, as soon as someone feels unwell, I put the nursing log into a kit or box, along with medicines, hand sanitizer, a high-quality thermometer, a few KN95 masks and disposable gloves. I don’t want to hunt for these items around the house on a cold and miserable night.

I also find that it’s a little too easy to mix up nursing logs, different medications, and other dedicated supplies, when you are exhausted and trying to care for multiple people. I use Sharpies or washi tape to color-code items in my kit for added visual clarity. For example, I might draw a thick blue line at the top of a nursing log for one child, and a squiggly red line at the top of another. Similarly, green washi tape on the Tylenol cap helps me to prevent medication errors by distinguishing it from the Motrin more easily.

Encourage hydration: Start the sips right away and keep encouraging them every 15 minutes or so. I grab a Pedialyte packet and reconstitute it as soon as someone gets sick, because it’s better not to fall behind when it comes to hydration. Pedialyte also tastes much better cold, so put it in the fridge early.

If your kiddo is not taking fluids well, try offering a straw. Kids love those. Popsicles and fruit can help promote hydration, too. Sometimes younger kids like toddlers and preschoolers will also take fluids through the syringes that come with children’s Tylenol. You can get surprisingly far squeezing in a couple mLs every few minutes.

These tips are for toddlers and older. For infants, please contact your pediatrician. For kids of any age, if you are concerned that dehydration has set in, call your pediatrician. Signs of dehydration requiring medical attention include dry eyes/reduced or no tear production and skin that doesn’t quickly ‘snap back’ after being gently pinched.

Reduce transmission: If feasible, designate a specific bedroom and bathroom for the person who is ill. For households with children, siblings may need to be moved to a different room. Also try to keep the sick person out of the kitchen and other high-traffic areas used by other members of the family.

Open windows to increase ventilation, and use gloves and a mask when caring for or cleaning up after someone, when possible. Always close the toilet lid when flushing. This simple act reduces the risk of pathogens becoming airborne and contaminating bathroom surfaces.

Maintain these precautions for at least 24 hours after recovery. In the case of norovirus or other ‘stomach bugs’, the person who has been sick should not prepare food for other people for at least 48 hours after symptoms end.

After recovery

Clean up: While wearing gloves, disinfect shared and high-contact surfaces like light switches and door handles, and thoroughly clean the kitchen and bathroom. Use an effective cleaning product (one that is bleach-based or EPA approved, if cleaning up after norovirus) and be sure to follow product directions to ensure efficacy. This often means letting the cleaner sit for several minutes before rinsing. Don’t forget to disinfect personal electronics and remote controls. These can be cleaned with alcohol-based wipes, although this will not kill all types of bugs, sadly. When you’re done cleaning, throw out any sponges you used in the process, or wash cleaning rags in the washer.

Launder clothing and bed linens using hot water, selecting the longest wash cycle, followed by a high-heat dry. If you have laundry sanitizer on hand (which is also great for keeping exercise clothes fresh), that’s useful as well. Also replace the toothbrushes of anyone who was sick, and be sure to wash water bottles and other personal items.

I hope you stay well this fall and winter. If you do get sick, I hope these tips make the experience less miserable.