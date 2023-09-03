A DAY AT THE CLOISTERS WHERE ART OF THE PAST INSPIRES ARTISTS OF TODAY THE INSPIRATION JUST KEEPS ON COMING

Hits: 17

THE CLOISTERS, FORT TRYON PARK TODAY: A SKETCH ARTIST (foreground) IS INSPIRED, SKETCHING THE SPIRES, THE SOAR, THE SHADOWS OF THE CLOISTERS

THE HERBAL GARDENS AT THE CLOISTERS A PLACE OF PEACE, INSPIRATION APPRECIATION OF ARTS PAST

BASILICA FROM SPAIN, 11TH CENTURY. THE CHRIST ON A WHITE OAK CROSS SUSPENDED.

THE UNICORN TAPESTRIES. FROM 12TH CENTURY.

Three Saints’ relicry where remains of revered persons were housed. From the 11th century. The workmanship of the ancient craftsmen cannot be praised enough.

Stone sarcophagouses from the 11th Century with stories of the leaders’ lives bring the departed back to life for you

An altar display from the Sisters of Craves in Hungary one of four in the world.

SAINT ROCH HEALER VICTIMS OF THE PLAGUE 14TH CENTURY

HOME CORATIONS FROM EXETER ENGLAND 15TH CENTURY

BEER STEINS CAME FROM GERMANY AND BECAME THE RAGE OF ENGLAND

I journeyed into The Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park Sunday, and was really struck by how peaceful inspiring and entertaining this place is. A fixture in New York City since 1925, its works from centuries past astound by the quality and devotion of the arts you see. The Cloisters works a catharsis on your mind and spirit, by its ability to deliver the humanity and intense meticulous long forgotten crafts: wood carving, sculpture, stone carving in settings of high vaulted stone halls, pleasant gardens and well, I think it is magic. It inspires the artist, the writer, the craftsperson of today to develop their talent. There is no better place to go on a fall day to be alone with creations of the artisans of the past that bring out the artisan in you whether you write, sculpt, paint, sketch. You want to capture that spirit of the past and move art on!