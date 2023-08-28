Westchester Covid Cases SHARPLY UP.

Hits: 12

The number of lab-confirmed persons with Covid in August in Westchester was 519 August 20 through Saturday August 26.

The number of lab-confirmed persons with Covid in August in Westchester was 519 August 20 through Saturday August 26.

The number of walk-ins for a labtest as a result of antigen positive results OR checking symptoms testing positive according to the State in Westrchester County last week was 519.

The 519 is the highest week total of the month of August.

It is also the highest weekly Westchester number of cases since February 25 of this year when that week reported 542 cases.

That was when vacinations were having the effect of slowing new case growth in Westchester from 6,573 cases in January. In the month of February, new Westchester covid cases slowed to 2,681 by the end of the week of February 25. With 542 for that week. In that third week of February this year the county was running 77 new cases a day.

Last week ended Saturday, the county 519 cases for 7 days were 75 A DAY close to equal the spread rate of last August, 2022.

The Westchester county growth matches the case rise of mid February.

The trendline of the two monites is exactly the opposite.

Last August in 2022, infections dropped sharply from 10,298 in July 2022 down to 6,325 at the end of August, new cases dropped 40%

This August 2023, new confirmed lab verified tests for the month were 1,885 compared to July 1,064. – a 77% INCREASE in a month.

The 1,064 verified positives infected 1,885 in August a spread rate 1.7, one infected person infecting 1.7 other persons or around 2 a person. At this rate, the positives we knew about spread the disease to 2 others in a very fast 2 to 3 days…and that multiplied.

At this rate of almost two persons infected by every positive September may see 1,883 infectons.

It is sobering to look at how the summer activities of July 4, great weather launched a summer wave now washing over us.

It increased new positives in July from 20 a day at the beginning of July to up to 50 a day by the first week of August. By the end of August our relief at “the covid being over” was “living in a feel’s paradise.”

Now we are seeing instant spread after a weekend with new cases as high as 100 in a day.

On Friday, August 25, Westchester reported 103. The highest single day infections of the month.

People are coming down with covid fast fast fast.

From August 1 to August 27 the positives have soared Monday through Friday, directly as a result on the increased risk of infection. We are not masking, we are getting careless.

The schools open across the county and there is high potential for infection from the three new varients.

Do not be lulled about how mild covid is. You do not know how it will affect you.

If you test yourself with an antigen test and are positive—

You have about 5 days in which to go in to a medical provider, confirm you are positive and get yourself treated with paxlovid which I do not know whether it kills the covid infection or just abates the systems.

Paxlovid was the drug Donald Trump received to treat his positive covid case during his Presidency.

The highway to paxlovid has limited access, it can only be used within 5 days when first symptoms first appeared.

That was this week in Covid.

It is up sharply.

Careless socializing, failure to mask well you never know when covid will drop in.

The new wave is building. The three new variants are lurking and they are rapidly deploying.

They are looking for you to make a slip.

At White Plains Hospital Medical Center, since August 1, according to the New York Health Department through Friday, August 25, of 263 patients admitted to beds in the hospital, 181 of the were found after admissions to also have covid. That is 68% of admissions to beds.