COMPUTERS FOR MIGRANTS HOUSED IN ARDSLEY

WANTED FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS THREE DONATED DESKTOP WINDOW BASED COMPUTERS

The town of Greenburgh is partnering with the village of Ardsley, Docgo, churches, synagogues, students and volunteers helping asylum seekers who are staying in a hotel in Ardsley. We are looking to set up a computer lab at the hotel. The asylum seekers will have access to the Rosetta Stone software for student use. This would provide them with an avenue to practice and enhance their English knowledge. We are seeking three desktop windows based computers. They should have a minimum i5 processor, with a minimum 16GB of ram. WI-FI, DVD drive, 512+Gb hard drive. Please e mail me if you have a used or new computer in good condition that could be donated for this worthy endeavor. pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

WE ALSO NEED HELMETS FOR BICYCLISTS WHO ARE LIVING AT THE HOTEL

So far, over a dozen bicycles have been donated. We still need more! We also need helmets so the cyclists can ride safely. E mail lbeltran@greenburghny.com and copy me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

Paul Feiner