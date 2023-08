Hits: 18

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

JOHN MURPHY

International Representative

United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters

New York Clean Energy Job Coalition

THE ELECTRIC SUPPLY GAP THAT’S COMING THAT THE NY LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO FIX NOW

WHAT HAS CAUSED IT?

HOW CAN NEW YORK ELECTRIC POWER BE SAVED.

THE NEW YORK STATE LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO ACT NOW TO AVOID BROWN  OUTS, POWER FAILURES AND BLACKOUTS IN 6 YEARS.

THE POWER IS RUNNING OUT

TIME TO FIX IT IS NOW!