JAZZFEST COOL RETURNS TO WHITE PLAINS NY USA

JazzFest White Plains returns brighter than ever with more than 15 live performances taking place across five days, September 6-10, 2023. Jazz lovers will enjoy music by emerging talent and world-class artists, including four Grammy Award winners this fall in White Plains.

This year’s festival is presented by Montefiore Einstein and produced by ArtsWestchester, the City of White Plains and the White Plains BID. Free and affordable performances will occur on downtown streets and in intimate venues that include ArtsWestchester, Grace Episcopal Church and the White Plains Public Library.

“JazzFest features some of the most talented musicians you will ever hear, but it’s also so much more. It’s a celebration of cultures, communities and the artists who make the magic come to life,” says ArtsWestchester CEO Janet T. Langsam.”

Mayor Tom Roach explains, “The City of White Plains is excited to welcome back JazzFest to downtown White Plains. This event continues to delight and entertain jazz enthusiasts and budding jazz appreciators from around the region.”

JazzFest White Plains Schedule of Music Events:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

12-2:00pm | FREE

Aaron Seeber Quartet

White Plains Farmers Market, 59 Court St.

Aaron Seeber is making his name as an emerging jazz drummer in New York City. Seeber, a graduate of SUNY Purchase, studied jazz drums under the tutelage of renowned instructors Kenny Washington and John Riley.

12-1pm | FREE

Helen Sung presents PUSH

Downtown Music at Grace, 33 Church St.

Acclaimed jazz pianist/composer Helen Sung presents PUSH, a solo piano program that celebrate the music and artistry of landmark women in jazz.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

6:30pm | Louis Hayes Quartet including dinner served by Via Garibaldi

(David Hazeltine on Keyboard, Dezron Douglas on Bass, Abraham Burton on Sax)

Under the Stars at White Plains Plaza, One North Broadway, White Plains

(Performance & Dinner Price: $65pp)

Join us for a one-of-a-kind dinner performance with 2023 NEA Jazz Master and legendary drummer Louis Hayes. Ticket purchase includes:

· Live performance and 3-course family style dinner (inclusive of tax & gratuity)

· Prime viewing on the plaza

* This performance will take place outdoors with advanced ticket purchase required for prime viewing. Please purchase tickets ahead of time. Each table has an eight-person maximum. If you have a party larger party than eight people, please call 914.328.5166.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

12pm | FREE

Jazz at Noon: Edmar Castañeda

White Plains Public Library Plaza*, 100 Martine Ave.

*In event of rain, program will be held in the library auditorium

Colombian-born Edmar Castañeda has made a name for himself as the preeminent jazz harp virtuoso since arriving in the United States in 1994. Castañeda merges the jazz tradition with a diverse set of styles and genres.

7pm & 9pm | $45: single set (7pm or 9pm) // $80: both 7pm & 9pm sets (ArtsWestchester Members: $40 single set / $70 both)

John Scofield & Joe Lovano Quartet

ArtsWestchester, 31 Mamaroneck Ave.

Across more than three decades, a half-dozen albums, and hundreds of gigs, the partnership of John Scofield and Joe Lovano has defined contemporary jazz. John Scofield is considered one of the most important guitarists and composers in jazz. Cleveland native Joe Lovano stands out as one of the most successful saxophonists in jazz today.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

2pm | FREE

The MCW Jazz Faculty Ensemble: A Tribute to Wayne Shorter

Music Conservatory of Westchester, 216 Central Ave.

The Music Conservatory of Westchester presents its jazz faculty ensemble, which will perform the music of saxophonist Wayne Shorter. Celebrating the music and life of this pillar of the jazz tradition are Hiroshi Yamazaki on piano, Mark Kraszewski on tenor sax, Alex Wintz on guitar, Jake Robinson on drums and Miles Gilbert on bass.

7pm & 9pm | $45: single set (7pm or 9pm) // $80: both 7pm & 9pm sets (ArtsWestchester Members: $40 single set / $70 both)

Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner

ArtsWestchester, 31 Mamaroneck Ave.

Cécile McLorin Salvant has developed a passion for storytelling and finding the connections between vaudeville, blues, folk traditions from around the world, theater, jazz and baroque music. Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists, and humor. For the past decade, Sullivan Fortner has been stretching deep-rooted talents as a pianist, composer, band leader and uncompromising individualist.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

12:30-7:30pm | FREE

White Plains Jazz & Food Festival

On Mamaroneck Ave., between Main St. and Martine Ave., White Plains, NY

12:30-1:15pm | Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music

The Westchester Center for Jazz & Contemporary Music provides opportunities for musicians of diverse backgrounds, abilities and ages to develop their skills in jazz and other related musical forms. This performance features a selection of the Center’s top student musicians and faculty.

1:45-2:45pm | Richie Goods & Chien Chien Lu

Bassist Richie Goods, one of the most versatile and accomplished bass players on the scene today, is the youngest person ever inducted into the Pittsburgh Jazz Hall of Fame.

Chien Chien Lu is a vibraphonist, contemporary percussionist and composer whose Taiwanese upbringing, classical music education and passion for R&B grooves crystallize into a fresh and distinctive approach to contemporary jazz.

3:15–4:15pm | Mike Freeman ZonaVibe

Vibraphonist and composer Mike Freeman has been a part of the New York jazz and Latin music scenes for decades. His recordings of original music include tributes to Cal Tjader, Tito Puente and NEA Jazz Master Bobby Hutcherson.

4:45–5:45pm | Endea Owens & The Cookout

Detroit-raised recording artist, bassist and composer Endea Owens is known as one of jazz’s most vibrant emerging artists.

6:15–7:15pm | Mike Phillips

Mount Vernon native and contemporary jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips is one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. Phillips combines smooth, romantic riffs with a funky, hip-hop-influenced sound.

Jennifer Furioli, Executive Director of the White Plains BID explains “White Plains is known for being a beacon of creativity and the arts, and every year both come to life in the heart of our downtown thanks to the longstanding and well-known White Plains Jazz Fest.”

JazzFest White Plains is made possible with major support by Montefiore Einstein with additional support from Westchester County, Apple Bank, Bright Energy Services, Westchester Center for Jazz and Contemporary Music, News 12 and Westchester Magazine.

For a full festival schedule and to purchase advanced tickets, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.