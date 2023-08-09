On behalf of 46 Greenburgh Town Hall 2023 Summer Interns, in collaboration with Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Town Clerk Judith Beville, and Congressman Jamaal Bowman, we are reaching out about an initiative that we have launched to bring attention to the status of legal asylum seekers currently residing at the Ardsley Acres Motel.

We have been communicating with local officials on how to improve their status and provide better scrutiny of their living conditions while launching a call to action among other members of our community. Our interns have engaged in volunteer work assisting in English language classes, setting up a food drive, and creating an online petition.

There is a great community concern and a greater humanitarian need for attention to these asylum seekers. The quality of the food the asylum seekers are receiving from a private contract through New York City has left them sick and hungry. Unable to work due to arbitrary and outdated laws, they have no choice but to live off of the minimal resources the city provides.

We are planning to hold a press conference at Macy Park on Tuesday, August 15th at 2:15 pm to shed light on their situation and to share our project’s mission, which is to reduce the 180-day wait period it takes for asylum seekers to receive work permits per section 208 (d)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

County Executive Latimer has already contacted Homeland Security about bringing a Federal Immigration Court to Westchester to address the arrival of immigrants in other Westchester municipalities, but this process is too slow.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Mayor of Ardsley Nancy Kaboolian, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and Town Clerk Judith Beville have agreed to speak on the situation at hand. A group of students also plans to speak to share what we have been working on and convey the views of the Greenburgh and greater Westchester community’s educated youth.

We would greatly appreciate any help in spreading our message to the larger community. We look forward to your attendance as we share our voices and mission.

Best,

The Greenburgh Internship Team

Link: Presentation by two student interns to Greenburgh Town Board. Some students have been volunteering helping interns learn English

Link: Presentation Congressman Bowman made to interns via zoom. The Congressman later came to Town Hall to meet with interns

The Greenburgh internship program was started by Town Clerk Judith Beville and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner fifteen years ago. Each year students work on different projects. Judith Beville is coordinator of the program.