THREAT TO WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER LOCAL CONTROL– TELECOM ORDINANCE.TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY QUIETLY LOBBYING CONGRESS TO KILL LOCAL CONTROL OF TELECOMMUNICATION EXPANSION

Dear Friends of Safe Technology,

The telecom industry is fed up! They are sick and tired of municipalities like White Plains, Scarsdale, and Ithaca passing protective telecom ordinances.

To retaliate, they have cozied up to their allies in Congress, inducing them to propose 7 new federal bills — the worst of which is HR 3557.

If passed, this draconian bill will demolish local control over antenna placement and open the door to uncontrolled deployment of wireless infrastructure.

The federal government, not your local officials, will have the final say about where antennas can be placed in your neighborhood!

What can we all do? Each and every one of us must call and email our U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators now! * Here is a choice of 2 sample emails to cut and paste… or use as a voicemail.

Vote no to HR 3557. Local control is at the heart of our democracy!