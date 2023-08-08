THREAT TO WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER LOCAL CONTROL– TELECOM ORDINANCE.TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY QUIETLY LOBBYING CONGRESS TO KILL LOCAL CONTROL OF TELECOMMUNICATION EXPANSION

Hits: 28
WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Ruth Moss, Safetech Westchester. August 8, 2023:
Dear Friends of Safe Technology,
The telecom industry is fed up! They are sick and tired of municipalities like White Plains, Scarsdale, and Ithaca passing protective telecom ordinances.
To retaliate, they have cozied up to their allies in Congress, inducing them to propose 7 new federal bills — the worst of which is HR 3557.
If passed, this draconian bill will demolish local control over antenna placement and open the door to uncontrolled deployment of wireless infrastructure.
The federal government, not your local officials, will have the final say about where antennas can be placed in your neighborhood!
What can we all do? Each and every one of us must call and email our U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators now!* Here is a choice of 2 sample emails to cut and paste… or use as a voicemail.
Vote no to HR 3557. Local control is at the heart of our democracy!
Or
Vote no to HR 3557. I will not support any candidate who erases local control!
Edit as you wish and send/call to:
*Rep. Jamaal Bowman (So. Westchester) rep.bowman@mail.house.gov (914) 371-9220
*Rep. Chris Burdick (No. Westchester) BurdickC@nyassembly.gov (914) 244-4450
*Senator Chuck Schumer: chuck_schumer@schumer.senate.gov (202) 224-6542
*Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: kirsten_gillibrand@gillibrand.senate.gov (202) 224-4451
Also, write to President Biden. If both the House and Senate approve the bill, he must veto it. Let him know how you feel at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ (202) 456-1111
Watch a very short video about HR 3557 from Americans for Responsible Technology here.
Federal bill HR 3557 is quickly moving through Congress. Correction: It has not yet passed in the House of Representatives. If it clears both the House and Senate,HR 3557 will make all existing state and local ordinances, lawsuits, etc., irrelevant. It would result in a truly unrestricted proliferation of cell towers and small cell installations near schools, playgrounds, and homes without any local or community input.
Bottomline… the industry is attempting to build out wireless infrastructure without restraint, and make as much profit as they can before it’s proven in court that there is no science to substantiate the U.S. Federal emission standards — except the science generated by telecom-friendly sources.
We must STOP this federal power grab now.
Go get ’em!
Ruth
P.S. Contact your legislators without delay.
Ruth F. Moss
