YONKERS POLICE CAPTURE PRISONER WHO ESCAPED WHILE BEING TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY JAIL SUNDAY

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. Special to WPCNR from Yonkers Police Department. July 24, 2023:
The Yonkers Police Department has successfully captured Geraldo ROJAS, the
escaped prisoner on the run since yesterday morning.
After approximately twenty-nine hours of intensive search efforts, our Yonkers Police
Detectives assigned to the Major Case Squad and Field Intelligence Division, along with
Agents and Task Force Officers assigned to the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force,
located ROJAS after he escaped from Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
During the operation, ROJAS was located in the Bronx, NY, , taken into custody without incident.
The swift response from law enforcement personnel ensured the escapee could not flee further.
ROJAS was arrested and booked on July 21st, 2023, by members of the Yonkers Police
Department for multiple robberies that occurred in Yonkers. On July 22nd, 2023, before
ROJAS could appear in court, he suffered a medical event that required Yonkers Police
Officers to transport him to Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
ROJAS was arraigned by a Judge in theh ospital during the early afternoon hours July 22nd, 2023.
He was remanded to the County Jail awaiting trial. However, because he was not medically discharged from the hospital, custody of ROJAS was transferred to the Westchester County Department of Correction.
Correction Officers were sent to assume the prisoner watch of Rojas at Saint Joseph’s
Hospital, beginning at approximately 6:00 PM on July 22nd, 2023.
At around 4:30 AM on July 23rd, 2023, ROJAS managed to escape from the custody of Westchester County
Department of Correction Officers.
From the onset, Yonkers Police Major Case Detectives
and Officers assigned to the Yonkers Police AWARE Room reviewed hours of surveillance
video around the City, tracking ROJAS’ escape route to lead the investigation in the right
direction.
Escape from custody, in ROJAS’ case, is a crime punishable as a felony in the State of New
York; therefore, the Yonkers Police Department then assumed the primary investigative
role of ROJAS’ crime of escape. Westchester County Department of Correction is the
primary investigative agency of the internal investigation into the details of ROJAS’ escape
at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated, “The apprehension of this felon speaks to the
great Police work and collaboration among our Yonkers Police Detective Division and FBI.
In just 29 hours, this individual is off the streets and in custody, ensuring the safety of our
residents. Congratulations on a job well done.”
“We are relieved that Geraldo Rojas is back in custody,” said Yonkers Police
Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “Our dedicated Detectives and Task Force Officers
worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend Rojas to ensure the safety of our citizens. Their
unwavering commitment to upholding the law serves as a powerful reminder that fugitives
will not evade justice in Yonkers and that public safety remains a top priority for our city.”
ROJAS is now lodged in the City of Yonkers Jail, awaiting transport to the Westchester
County Jail. This successful capture stands as a testament to the diligence and expertise of
our local law enforcement professionals in collaboration with our top-tier investigative
partners in the FBI.