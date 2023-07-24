YONKERS POLICE CAPTURE PRISONER WHO ESCAPED WHILE BEING TRANSFERRED TO COUNTY JAIL SUNDAY

Hits: 5

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. Special to WPCNR from Yonkers Police Department. July 24, 2023:

The Yonkers Police Department has successfully captured Geraldo ROJAS, the

escaped prisoner on the run since yesterday morning.

After approximately twenty-nine hours of intensive search efforts, our Yonkers Police

Detectives assigned to the Major Case Squad and Field Intelligence Division, along with

Agents and Task Force Officers assigned to the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force,

located ROJAS after he escaped from Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

During the operation, ROJAS was located in the Bronx, NY, , taken into custody without incident.

The swift response from law enforcement personnel ensured the escapee could not flee further.

ROJAS was arrested and booked on July 21st, 2023, by members of the Yonkers Police

Department for multiple robberies that occurred in Yonkers. On July 22nd, 2023, before

ROJAS could appear in court, he suffered a medical event that required Yonkers Police

Officers to transport him to Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

ROJAS was arraigned by a Judge in theh ospital during the early afternoon hours July 22nd, 2023.

He was remanded to the County Jail awaiting trial. However, because he was not medically discharged from the hospital, custody of ROJAS was transferred to the Westchester County Department of Correction.

Correction Officers were sent to assume the prisoner watch of Rojas at Saint Joseph’s

Hospital, beginning at approximately 6:00 PM on July 22nd, 2023.

At around 4:30 AM on July 23rd, 2023, ROJAS managed to escape from the custody of Westchester County

Department of Correction Officers.

From the onset, Yonkers Police Major Case Detectives

and Officers assigned to the Yonkers Police AWARE Room reviewed hours of surveillance

video around the City, tracking ROJAS’ escape route to lead the investigation in the right

direction.

Escape from custody, in ROJAS’ case, is a crime punishable as a felony in the State of New

York; therefore, the Yonkers Police Department then assumed the primary investigative

role of ROJAS’ crime of escape. Westchester County Department of Correction is the

primary investigative agency of the internal investigation into the details of ROJAS’ escape

at Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated, “The apprehension of this felon speaks to the

great Police work and collaboration among our Yonkers Police Detective Division and FBI.

In just 29 hours, this individual is off the streets and in custody, ensuring the safety of our

residents. Congratulations on a job well done.”

“We are relieved that Geraldo Rojas is back in custody,” said Yonkers Police

Commissioner Christopher Sapienza. “Our dedicated Detectives and Task Force Officers

worked tirelessly to locate and apprehend Rojas to ensure the safety of our citizens. Their

unwavering commitment to upholding the law serves as a powerful reminder that fugitives

will not evade justice in Yonkers and that public safety remains a top priority for our city.”

ROJAS is now lodged in the City of Yonkers Jail, awaiting transport to the Westchester

County Jail. This successful capture stands as a testament to the diligence and expertise of

our local law enforcement professionals in collaboration with our top-tier investigative

partners in the FBI.